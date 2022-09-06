President of Logistics Association Launches No-Confidence Vote on FedEx Ground CEO John Smith

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spencer Patton, President of the Trade Association for Logistics Professionals (TALP), is announcing a no-confidence vote by FedEx Ground contractors on FedEx Ground CEO John Smith. Mr. Patton will engage with an independent global advisory firm to review and confirm the data's accuracy.

Under John Smith's leadership, small business owners operating FedEx Ground's network have been increasingly burdened by extreme inflation costs and burdensome contract changes. FedEx Ground additionally passed a fuel surcharge through to the US consumer — expanding their own profit margins by 30% — and refused to pass that financial support to the small businesses who consume the fuel. These small business owners are struggling under the heavy weight of inflation: high gas prices, increased vehicle costs and elevated driver wages.

TALP estimates more than one-third of the small business contractor network has already, or will soon need to, walk away from their FedEx Ground contract, resulting in FedEx Ground being unable to deliver packages in a timely matter during the upcoming holiday season.

Video from Spencer Patton, calling for the vote of no confidence: https://vimeo.com/talp/noconfidence

"FedEx Ground will no longer be able to call this a fictional crisis or the story of one contractor," said Patton. "This is the story of the US consumer. It's the story of the American small business owner. Fear grows in the darkness, so now we are going to bring it all into the light."

Every FedEx Ground contractor will have the opportunity to anonymously respond to the vote of no confidence (and supplemental questions) without fear of retaliation. The vote will run through September 9, 2022 at 5:00 P.M. CST.

