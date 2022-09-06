Walker & Dunlop Expands Affordable Housing Platform with Addition of New Investment Sales Team

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it is expanding the capabilities of its affordable housing platform with the creation of a dedicated affordable investment sales team. The eleven-member team, led by Managing Directors Aaron Hargrove and Eric Taylor, formerly of Greystone Real Estate Advisors, brings invaluable experience and relationships in the affordable housing space and will play a strategic role in helping Walker & Dunlop further its mission of empowering clients to create, preserve and revitalize affordable communities.

"We are excited and proud to join a company that believes in this mission and is making it an integral part of their business by investing in and expanding their platform to better serve stakeholders. We look forward to collaborating with the entire affordable team and adding our expertise in affordable investment sales," said Aaron Hargrove.

The new team of tenured affordable housing experts has experience that spans the full scope of affordable housing programs including Section 8, Section 42 LIHTC, and Rural Development. Drawing on their diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise, as well as their experience transacting in almost every state plus Puerto Rico, they are known to provide unmatched analysis and brokerage services for property owners in any situation, including disposition, refinancing, partnership dissolution, partnership buyout, asset repositioning, resyndication, and qualified contract execution.

"We are thrilled to welcome Aaron, Eric, and the team to Walker & Dunlop. The addition of investment sales to our existing suite of affordable services ensures our ability to further our mission of creating and maintaining the nation's affordable housing stock by elevating the ways in which we can support our clients," said Sheri Thompson, Walker & Dunlop's Executive Vice President for Affordable Housing & Investment Management/Proprietary Capital. "The team will also play an important role in helping Walker & Dunlop achieve its goal of originating $60 billion of affordable and workforce housing loans by 2025."

The creation of this investment sales team broadens Walker & Dunlop's affordable-specific capabilities to now include debt financing and LIHTC equity, affordable housing preservation, appraisals, development support and construction management, affordable compliance software solutions, and investment sales and advisory. This full suite of services, combined with unparalleled affordable experience, exceptional expertise in transaction execution, and industry-leading technology positions Walker & Dunlop to continue to be a leader and set the standard in affordable housing.

Eric Taylor added, "Our team is eager to join forces with Walker & Dunlop's existing affordable platform to provide an investment sales solution to our combined client base. We are encouraged by the cross-collaboration between teams and how we can use W&D's technology to enhance our processes, and by the opportunity to help build something special."

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in multifamily property sales, having completed $19.3 billion in property sales volume in 2021 alone, up 214% from 2020. The firm was also the third largest provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $49 billion in transactions and lending over $42 billion for multifamily properties in 2021. Additionally, the affordable team financed $10B of affordable financing in 2021 through HUD, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and capital markets sources. To learn more about our capabilities and financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. Our people, brand and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry. With more than 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content:

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.