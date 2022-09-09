Three UBS advisors in Houston area named among Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisors Amanda Evans, Caleb Kocian and Kelsey Shive in the firm's greater Houston market, have been named among the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors for 2022. Amanda is based in the firm's City Centre branch, Caleb is based in River Oaks, and Kelsey is based in The Woodlands.

"Congratulations to Amanda, Caleb and Kelsey on this well-deserved recognition," said Craig Vandegrift, Managing Director and South Texas-Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Their expertise, dedication and passion to serving their clients are exemplary, and they represent the future of wealth management at UBS."

Amanda is part of the Attigo Wealth Advisors team. She is a Certified Financial Planner™ and also holds a Certified Exit Planning Advisor designation for advising business owner clients. Prior to joining UBS in 2015, Amanda was a Private Advisor with BB&T Wealth.

Caleb is part of the Trahan Financial Group team. As a designated Certified Financial Planner™ and Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorSM, he provides financial planning, estate planning, and diversification strategies for concentrated stock positions to large public companies and their executives.

Kelsey is part of the Babendure & Shive Wealth Management team. She focuses on providing comprehensive financial plans and investment strategies to help her clients reach their financial goals. Kelsey joined UBS in July 2015. She holds her Certified Financial Planner™ certification, the Accredited Wealth Management Advisor designation and is licensed to offer insurance products.

The 2022 Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Next-Gen list includes 1,000 rising advisors all born in 1983 or later. Each advisor is chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

