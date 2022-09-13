DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF CDN$ 6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TSX.V: DME

U.S. OTC: DMEHF

Frankfurt: QM01

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") (TSX.V: DME) (OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on September 1, 2022 (the "Offering"), raising gross proceeds of CAD $6,090,400. The Company issued 2,342,461 units (the "Units") at a price of CAD $2.60 per Unit. Each Unit is made up of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant allowing the subscriber to purchase one additional common share for a period of three years at a price of CAD $3.50 per share. The expiry of the warrants may be accelerated by the Company if the closing price for the common shares shall be equal to or greater than CAD $7.00 for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive trading days. In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finders fees of $128,128 in cash, 119,477 Finder units and 45,280 Finder warrants.

The Company plans to use the proceeds for exploration, and development of the Company's helium processing facilities, working capital and general corporate expenses.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a 4-month plus one day hold expiring January 14, 2022. Any securities referred to herein will not nor has been offered nor registered under the U.S. Securities act of 1933 (The "1933 ACT") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a person in the absence of such registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 ACT.

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and noble gases. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

We seek safe harbor

"Robert Rohlfing"

Robert Rohlfing

Exec Chairman & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in polices of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ from the Company's expectations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in the future the planned exploration activities, receipt of positive results from drilling, the completion of further drilling and exploration work, and the timing and results of various activities.

Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, changes in national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and the United States; financial risks due to helium prices, operating or technical difficulties in exploration and development activities; risks and hazards and the speculative nature of resource exploration and related development; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the continued operation of the Company's exploration operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company does not intend to, and nor does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

View original content:

SOURCE Desert Mountain Energy Corp.