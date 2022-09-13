Human in Motion Robotics Awarded $663,000 Contract by Innovative Solutions Canada for Department of National Defense

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Human in Motion Robotics Inc. (HMR) is excited to announce they have been awarded a $663,000 CAD contract by Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) for the Department of National Defence Canada (DND). The contract is for the Canadian government to purchase two units of HMR's next generation lower-limb exoskeleton, XoMotion, which is a wearable robot that is designed to get people out of wheelchairs and walking again with full mobility and independence. Once delivered, the units will be deployed to a clinical testing site, which is the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, for implementation and evaluation by the DND.

Human in Motion Robotics’ XoMotion Exoskeleton for Robotic Rehabilitation (CNW Group/Human in Motion Robotics Inc.) (PRNewswire)

HMR's patented and disruptive medical technology offers a dramatic improvement in mobility challenged persons' rehabilitation in clinics or daily living at home with a host of distinguishing and innovative features. It is essentially a self-balancing bipedal robot capable of hands-free dynamic walking and other complex maneuvers for daily use. XoMotion is a superior and intelligent medical exoskeleton device that is beyond the cutting-edge assistive robotic technologies for mobility-impaired people.

HMR received a pre-qualified innovation approval for the ISC Testing Stream funding in 2021, as part of the Call for Proposals 001 issued by Public Works and Government Services Canada on behalf of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. HMR worked with ISC and the proposed federal department innovation tester/sponsor, the DND, over the past year to finalize this contract award in July 2022.

"At HMR, we are so pleased and very excited for this opportunity by Innovative Solutions Canada to demonstrate the unique capabilities of our exoskeleton in revolutionizing physical therapy and to significantly elevate the standard of care worldwide." said Dr. Siamak Arzanpour, HMR's Co-Founder and CEO.

HMR will deliver the first unit of XoMotion to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by the end of the year to begin testing with volunteer participants.

About Human in Motion Robotics Inc. – "Intelligent Innovation in Motion"

Human in Motion Robotics Inc. is a British Columbia, Canada, based developer of the next generation wearable lower-limb exoskeleton, XoMotion. It is designed to (i) revolutionize robotic rehabilitation to elevate the standard of care in physical therapy and (ii) introduce disruptive mobility device to get people out of wheelchairs and walking again with full mobility and independence. XoMotion provides advanced articulation and superior joint range of motion, allowing for natural walking, self-balancing, and independent use. A radical improvement to the current technology, XoMotion offers revolutionary new opportunities in both rehabilitation and personal use for a wide range of mobility-impaired users.

About Innovative Solutions Canada

Innovative Solutions Canada is a Government of Canada innovation procurement program that supports Canadian small businesses by procuring, testing and evaluating promising pre-commercialized technology or late stage R&D prototypes in real-life settings.

For further information

Human in Motion Robotics: Media Inquiries, info@humaninmotion.ca; Investor Relations, siamak@humaninmotion.ca.

Innovative Solutions Canada: Media Inquiries, (343) 291-1777.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Human in Motion Robotics Inc.