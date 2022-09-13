Promontory Therapeutics Appoints Two Experienced Executives to Its Core Management Team

Helene Shea as Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls, and Kate Hogg Call as Vice President of Clinical Operations

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promontory Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing small molecule immunotherapies in oncology, today announced the appointments of Helene Shea, PhD, as Vice President of Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), and Kate Hogg Call as Vice President of Clinical Operations.

As Vice President of CMC, Dr. Shea will be in charge of all technical operations and CMC regulatory affairs at Promontory, including drug manufacturing, analytical development and supply chain matters. Ms. Hogg Call, as Vice President of Clinical Operations, will oversee implementation of clinical studies, including clinical strategic development, clinical site recruitment, patient enrollment and regulatory compliance.

"Helene and Kate's combined industry experience and operational leadership will add considerable value to our drug development efforts, especially with our lead agent, PT-112, which is currently in several Phase 2 clinical trials to treat multiple cancers, including prostate, lung, and the rare diseases thymoma and thymic carcinoma," said Promontory President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Fallon. "We could not be more pleased to add Helene and Kate's collective strengths to our team."

"Promontory is at a critical inflection point where clinical trials are expanding globally, and drug supply must scale accordingly. I cannot be more enthusiastic about taking on this work," said Dr. Shea.

"As Promontory expands its clinical reach, expanding smooth functioning clinical operations will be critical to our progress," said Ms. Hogg Call. "I am excited to lead a talented, multi-disciplinary team and look to amplify the company's considerable success to date."

Dr. Shea has extensive experience with the development and manufacturing of both clinical and commercial sterile injectable and solid oral dosage products. Throughout her career, she has held a number of leadership roles, most recently as Vice President and Head of CMC at Saniona, a Danish rare disease company. Prior to that she served in similar roles at AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Ariad Pharmaceuticals, where she led a drug substance program for brigatinib (Albrundig®), Johnson Matthey Pharma Services, and Albemarle Corporation. Dr. Shea earned her PhD in Organic Chemistry at Dartmouth College, followed by a Postdoctoral Fellowship in the same subject from Texas A&M University.

Ms. Hogg Call's career in global clinical research spans more than two decades, most recently serving as the Senior Director of Clinical Operations at Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, with previous, similar roles at Catalyst Clinical Research, LLC, Synteract, Novella Clinical, and inVentiv Health Clinic. Ms. Hogg Call is also a 17-year veteran of IQVIA (formerly Quintiles), serving in various positions in their American and Asian subsidiaries. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Environmental Health Management at Ferris State University.

About Promontory Therapeutics

Promontory Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held, clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on small molecule immunotherapy. The company's lead candidate, PT-112, is the first small molecule conjugate of pyrophosphate in oncology, and possesses a unique pleiotropic mechanism of action that promotes immunogenic cell death (ICD), through the release of damage associated molecular patterns (DAMPs) that bind to pattern recognition receptors on dendritic cells and promote the adaptive immune response in the tumor microenvironment. Clinical data generated across three Phase 1 studies have demonstrated single-agent anti-cancer activity and an attractive tolerability profile, and three Phase 2 studies of PT-112 are underway. The company's research and development work has been conducted in the United States, Europe and Asia, along with a sub-license agreement for the development, commercialization and use of PT-112 in Greater China. The company also sponsors the ongoing clinical study of PT-112 in combination with the PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab under a collaboration agreement with Pfizer and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (operating as EMD Serono in the US and Canada), and has an active Phase 2 trial underway with the NCI utilizing PT-112 in thymic epithelial tumors where PT-112 has received Orphan Drug designation.

To learn more about Promontory Therapeutics, visit the company's website here.

