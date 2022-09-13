Prose Showcases New Solutions for North America at MWC Vegas

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prose Technologies, a leader in wireless antenna and coverage solutions, today announced new microwave and site solutions for wireless service providers enabling them to turn up networks faster.

Prose Technologies announced new microwave and site solutions in the US and will showcase them at MWC Vegas.

Prose is now offering its microwave and site solutions in North America in addition to its base station antenna, distributed antenna systems and Open RAN products. The Prose portfolio will be highlighted in booth W2.740 at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas, September 28-30, 2022.

The Prose microwave portfolio includes the high wind-load series, E-band 1ft/2ft reflector series, E-band array series, Dual-band series, and Class 4 series covering frequencies from 6GHz up to 80GHz.

Prose's site solutions offering brings innovative technology to service providers including feeder and power systems, fiber and hybrid cable solutions, camouflaged antennas and other cabling accessories.

"A report by Ericsson, a world leader in radio solutions, estimates that 62 percent of all radio sites will be connected using microwave by 2025, which is why we are focused on bringing our world-class microwave and site solutions to North America," said Jim Nevelle, president of Prose Technologies, North America. "Building on the strong offering Prose already has in this region for base station antennas and in-building wireless, we can now offer a full range of wireless solutions for service providers that enables them to get their networks up and running faster."

As a global leader in base station antennas, Prose offers a comprehensive portfolio including multi-port, multi-band, multi-beam, TDD/FDD hybrid, 5G small cell and Massive MIMO antennas, for 4G and 5G.

Prose in-building wireless systems include active, passive and Tetra distributed antenna systems (DAS), wireless repeaters, and RF components to help with the ongoing demand for ubiquitous wireless coverage including residential or dense urban areas.

The Prose manufacturing facility located in New Jersey supports the production of Prose's 4G and 5G antennas as well as specific solutions for partners and customers.

About Prose Technologies

Prose discovers, designs and builds technologies that enable networks around the world to connect people to their families, their work and everything in between. From our antenna technologies, open RAN innovations, in-building solutions, and full cell site offerings, we help people to connect to their everyday. Find out more at www.ProseTechnologies.com.

