China Mobile seeks to deregister its American Depositary Shares and terminate its reporting obligations under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Mobile Limited ("China Mobile" or "the Company") (HKEx: 941; SSE: 600941) refers to its announcement dated 7 May 2021 in relation to the review decision of the determination by The New York Stock Exchange LLC (the "NYSE") to delist the American Depositary Shares of the Company (the "ADSs"). On 7 May 2021, the NYSE filed a Form 25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the delisting of the Company's ADSs became effective on 18 May 2021. On 13 September 2021, the Company terminated its ADSs program.

China Mobile announced that in light of the delisting of the ADSs and the termination of the ADSs program, the Company intends to file a Form 15F with the SEC on the date of this press release to deregister the ADSs and terminate its reporting obligations under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act").

The Company's reporting obligations under the U.S. Exchange Act will be suspended immediately upon such filing. The deregistration and termination of reporting obligations are expected to become effective 90 days after the filing, unless withdrawn by the Company or objected to by the SEC. The Company will continue to comply with its financial reporting and other obligations as a listed issuer under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Rules Governing the Listing of Stocks on Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Certain statements contained in this press release may be viewed as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual performance, financial condition or results of operations of the Company to be materially different from those implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors is included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC.

