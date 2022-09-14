GRAINGER TO HOST INVESTOR DAY ON SEPTEMBER 21

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, will hold an Investor Day on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Company's Northeast Distribution Center. The meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will also be accessible via a live webcast at invest.grainger.com.

Investor Day speakers will include:

D.G. Macpherson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Paige Robbins , Senior Vice President and President, Grainger Business Unit

Brian Walker , Vice President and Chief Product Officer

Barry Greenhouse , Senior Vice President and President, Global Supply Chain & Customer Experience

Masaya Suzuki , Managing Director, Endless Assortment

Kevin Weadick , Vice President and President, Zoro

Deidra Merriwether , Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Following the presentation, management will host a question-and-answer session. To register for the live webcast or watch a recorded replay, visit invest.grainger.com. A recorded replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2021 sales of $13.0 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep the World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with a wide range of product categories that keep customer operations running and their people safe. The Company also delivers services and solutions, such as technical support and inventory management, to provide tangible value and save customers time and money. Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products in its High-Touch Solutions assortment and more than 30 million products through its expanding Endless Assortment offering. For more information, visit www.grainger.com.

