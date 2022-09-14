i-80 Gold Recipient of Four Nevada Mining Association Safety Awards

RENO, Nev., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80", or the "Company") is honored to announce that the Company is the recipient of two Mine Operator Safety Awards by the Nevada Mining Association ("NVMA") as well as two Individual Awards.

Awards are given to the top mines in designated categories based on their safety rate, which is calculated through a formula that factors the number of employees on site, number of hours worked, penalties for lost‑time accidents, number of reportable incidents, and lost-time days.

Lone Tree and Ruby Hill both received the Small Surface Operator Safety Award. Each mine site hosted a celebratory lunch to thank our employees for their ongoing dedication to safety.

The Nevada Mining Association also recognizes individuals and mine operators that exemplify the industry's dedication to workplace safety as a part of its annual Safety Awards.

Cammie Holland, Lone Tree Lab Superintendent, received the Supervisor Safety Award and Dillion Pollock, Ruby Hill Electrician, received the Safety Champion Award. 37 individuals were recognized at an awards luncheon on September 10, 2022, at the NVMA Convention in Lake Tahoe.

"In creation of i-80 Gold we brought together a collection of high-quality assets, and these assets have come with an exceptional team of dedicated professionals. This is evident with the Nevada Mining Association's recognition of two properties and two individuals as 2022 Safety Award recipients. Thank you to everyone at i-80 Gold for your exceptional performance in Health and Safety leadership." Stated Matthew Gili, President & COO of i-80 Gold Corp.

