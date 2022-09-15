Axiomtek Launches ISO 7637-2 Compliant Vehicle PC for Transportation Gateway - tBOX110

TAIPEI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek - a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is proud to unveil the tBOX110, a new compact fanless in-vehicle embedded system for gateway application in transportation fields. The tBOX110 complies with ISO 7637-2 and is powered by the Intel Atom® x5-E3940 processor. The DIN-rail and wall-mountable tBOX110 measures only 164 x 128 x 44 mm and weights 1.0 kg. It has a wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +70°C and 3Grms vibration resistance. This low power transportation gateway supports 12/24 VDC typical automotive power input with smart ignition or a wide-range 9 to 36V DC power input, making it perfectly fit for transportation applications.

The tBOX110 is designed with low power consumption and heavy-duty construction that can withstand challenging day-to-day operational conditions. It is equipped with one DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM for up to 8GB of system memory. It also has one internal 2.5" SATA drive and one mSATA for extra storage needs. There are two full-size Rev.1.2 PCI Express Mini Card slots – one USB/PCIe with external SIM socket and one mSATA/USB/PCIe with external SIM socket – to achieve high integration. Equipped with smart ignition power control, the tBOX110 enables to schedule power on/off events to protect the vehicle battery from unstable voltage and supports different power modes. The highly integrated transportation PC combines diverse communication interfaces, including two COM, two CANBus (two COM for option), and one DIO.

"To help system integrators deploy fleet management and public transit surveillance and security more easily, Axiomtek leverages its design expertise to provide complete product solutions for intelligent transportation. The compact size of our new fanless transportation computer tBOX110 ensures that it can fit into a variety of space constricting environments for the diverse in-vehicle applications, such as transportation gateway, passenger public address mini server, passenger information system, and diagnostic related onboard computer," said Violet Hsu, product manager of Product PM Division at Axiomtek.

Featuring rich I/O ports for a full range of peripheral connectivity, the tBOX110 comes with two COM, two CANBus, two RS-232/422/485 (4-wire) with shield grounding, two RJ-45 LAN ports, two USB 3.0 ports, two HDMI 1.4b with keylock, one Mic-in, one Line-out, one DB9 8-bit programmable DIO, one power input with smart ignition, and four antenna openings. Moreover, the tBOX110 is compatible with Windows® 10 64-bit and Ubuntu 20.04.

Axiomtek's fanless vehicle PC, the tBOX110, is available now. For more product information or customization services, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at info@axiomtek.com.tw.

Advanced Features of tBOX110:

CE and FCC certified and ISO 7637-2 compliant

Intel Atom® processor E3940

Fanless and wide operating temperatures from -40°C to +70°C

Supports 9 to 36 VDC and 12/24 VDC typical in-vehicle power input

Compact size with multiple COM, CANBus, and DIO for communication

Smart Ignition for power on/off schedule, vehicle battery protection, and different power modes

Suitable for transportation gateway applications

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek has experienced extraordinary growth in the past 30 years because of our people, our years of learning which resulted in our tremendous industry experience, and our desire to deliver well-rounded, easy-to-integrate solutions to our customers. These factors have influenced us to invest in a growing team of engineers including software, hardware, firmware, and application engineers. For the next few decades, our success will be determined by our ability to lead with unique technologies for AIoT and serve our key markets with innovatively-designed solution packages of hardware and software – coupled with unmatched engineering and value-added services that will help lessen the challenges faced by our systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers and prospects alike. We will continue to enlist more technology partners and increase collaborations with our growing ecosystem who are leaders in their fields. With such alliances, we will create synergy and better deliver solutions, value, and the expertise our customers need.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

