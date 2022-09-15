Qurate Retail Group Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

Company spotlights and supports Hispanic- and Latinx-owned brands, founders and communities with range of National Hispanic Heritage Month initiatives

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurate Retail GroupSM, a leader in building brands through livestream video commerce and personalized digital experiences, today launched a range of National Hispanic Heritage Month initiatives across QVC®, HSN® and Zulily® to elevate Hispanic- and Latinx-owned businesses and celebrate the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latinx Americans. Special initiatives include:

Offering 2022 National Hispanic Heritage Month Collections on QVC and HSN that feature a curated selection of Hispanic- and Latinx-owned brands and products that celebrate Hispanic and Latinx culture;

Highlighting Hispanic- and Latinx-owned brands and entrepreneurs through Qurate Retail Group's Small Business Spotlight program;

$100,000 donation to Making adonation to Hispanic Federation (HF) in support of their efforts to empower and advance the Hispanic community, support Hispanic families and strengthen Latino institutions.

"Qurate Retail Group is a community of team members, vendor partners and customers who span all different backgrounds, cultures and ethnicities," said Virginia Nguyen, Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer at Qurate Retail Group. "There is incredible power in diversity of this kind, and as a company with a global reach, we're committed to leveraging that power to uplift communities, support entrepreneurs, and purposefully deliver experiences that help our customers and associates see themselves reflected and represented in our brands. This month's initiatives build on this commitment and serve as opportunities to listen to, learn from and celebrate the Hispanic and Latinx community."

As the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, Qurate Retail Group offers small businesses a robust platform for growth. In the U.S. alone, the company's vCommerce brands, QVC and HSN, reach a combined total of more than 90 million homes via five television networks and reach more than 100 million homes through the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience and other digital platforms. QVC and HSN achieve unparalleled customer engagement, with nearly 66 billion minutes viewed on the U.S. TV channels in 2021 and more than 160 million units shipped. In addition, online retailer Zulily serves millions of moms everywhere by offering a fun, personalized shopping experience featuring everyday deals, fresh styles and unique finds for herself, her family and her home.

Here's a closer look at each National Hispanic Heritage Month initiative:

QVC and HSN National Hispanic Heritage Month Collections: From September 15 through October 15 , customers can shop the National Hispanic Heritage Month Collections across QVC and HSN. These capsule collections highlight a range of Hispanic- and Latinx-owned and founded brands – from food, books, home goods and more – as well as products created especially for National Hispanic Heritage Month. To learn more and shop, customers can visit From, customers can shop the National Hispanic Heritage Month Collections across QVC and HSN. These capsule collections highlight a range of Hispanic- and Latinx-owned and founded brands – from food, books, home goods and more – as well as products created especially for National Hispanic Heritage Month. To learn more and shop, customers can visit QVC.com or HSN.com

Small Business Spotlight: 15 Hispanic- and Latinx-owned businesses outside of Qurate Retail Group's current vendor base will share their brand stories live on-air on QVC and HSN or on QVC2 and will be featured on Zulily's website through September 15 at 3 p.m. ET . Learn more about this month's participating businesses on 15 Hispanic- and Latinx-owned businesses outside of Qurate Retail Group's current vendor base will share their brand stories live on-air on QVC and HSN or on QVC2 and will be featured on Zulily's website through Qurate Retail Group's Small Business Spotlight . This initiative, now in its third year, supports entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups with national on-air and digital exposure, along with various other pro-bono, in-kind services. QVC2 will run a special live program with participating businesses onat. Learn more about this month's participating businesses on QVC.com HSN.com and Zulily.com . More than 200 small businesses have participated in the Small Business Spotlight since the program launched, with many reporting double-digit or even higher increases in sales, new customers and/or customer contacts as a result.

Donation to Hispanic Federation (HF): QVC and HSN are making a joint donation of $100,000 to HF, the nation's premier Latino nonprofit membership organization. Founded in 1990, HF seeks to empower and advance the Hispanic community, support Hispanic families and strengthen Latino institutions through work in the areas of education, health, immigration, civic engagement, economic empowerment, disaster relief and the environment. QVC and HSN are making a joint donation ofto HF, the nation's premier Latino nonprofit membership organization. Founded in 1990, HF seeks to empower and advance the Hispanic community, support Hispanic families and strengthen Latino institutions through work in the areas of education, health, immigration, civic engagement, economic empowerment, disaster relief and the environment.

In addition, viewers on the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience can check out "QVC en Español," a collection of Spanish-language shows available year-round. The collection includes "Ayudantes de Casa" with Host Paulo Quevedo and "De Compras con Lesley" with Host Lesley Ann Machado, both launching September 15, and "Para Ti con Rosina," with Host Rosina Grosso, dropping every other Wednesday.

For more information about Qurate Retail Group's commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, visit https://www.qurateretailgroup.com/lp/diversity-equity-inclusion/.

