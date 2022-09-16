Terra-Gen Closes Financing for Second Phase of Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage Franchise in California

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra-Gen, LLC, a leading independent renewable energy provider, has completed financing on the second phase of its Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage facility in Kern County, Calif., a project that will produce clean energy for more than 164,000 homes and displace more than 320,000 tons of CO 2 annually. This phase of the Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage facility is composed of 410 MWac of (megawatts, alternating current) of nameplate solar capacity (358 MWac at the point of interconnection) and 1,786 MWh (megawatt hours) of battery storage. The first phase of the Edwards Sanborn project was financed in July 2021 and its 345 MW of PV and 1,505 MWh of storage are now fully operational.

The financing for the second phase includes $959 million senior secured credit facilities comprising a $460 million construction and term loan facility, a $403 million tax equity bridge facility, and a $96 million construction and revolving letter of credit facility. U.S. Bank is providing the tax equity commitment for the project, with BNP Paribas, CoBank, ING, and Nomura Securities leading the construction and term financing.

"Consistent with the first phase of the Edwards Sanborn project, the second phase deploys an innovate offtake structure that has been well received in the financing markets and allows us to raise the capital necessary to progress the construction of this transformative project. Once complete, Edwards Sanborn will play a significant role in helping California meet its carbon reduction goals and ensure electricity reliability through the use of stand-alone and collocated energy storage," said Jim Pagano, Terra-Gen's CEO.

Terra-Gen's Edwards Sanborn project is located in Kern County on land leased from Edwards Air Force Base as well as on adjacent private land. Mortenson is the full engineering, procurement and construction contractor on both the solar and energy storage scopes with First Solar supplying the solar modules and LG Chem, Samsung and BYD supplying the batteries. The project at its peak employed more than 750 union workers on-site.

Terra-Gen expects the solar portion of the second phase to come on-line in the third and fourth quarters of 2022 with the battery storage scheduled to be fully operational by the third quarter of 2023. Terra-Gen is advancing development on future phases of this project that will include over 2,000 MW of incremental solar and energy storage to be interconnected to the CAISO grid. Subsequent phases will begin to be financed in 2023 and begin to come on-line in 2024. When complete, the Edwards Sanborn Solar Storage franchise is expected to be the world's largest integrated solar powered battery storage project.

Terra-Gen, LLC is a leading U.S. developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects in North America. Terra-Gen owns approximately 3.3 GW and 3,800 MWh of wind, solar and energy storage capacity in operation and construction across 28 renewable power facilities throughout the United States. Terra-Gen was formed in 2007 and is owned by ECP, a leading investor in infrastructure facilitating the energy transition, and Igneo Infrastructure Partners, a leading global investment manager with more than $15 billion in direct infrastructure assets. For more information, visit www.terra-gen.com.

