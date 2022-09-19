American Elevator Group Report Highlights How Female Workforce Represents Opportunity to Meet Ongoing Industry Labor Shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elevator Group ("AEG"), the largest group of select and experienced elevator service providers in the United States, today released RISE - The Untapped Potential of Women in the Elevator Industry, a comprehensive, first of its kind overview of women's experiences in the elevator field.

The white paper incorporates data and analysis from a 2022 survey of industry professionals conducted in partnership with industry publication Elevator World. Released at the NAEC (National Association of Elevator Contractors) convention in Louisville, it concludes that while the industry is facing a labor shortage in the United States, women represent a significant, untapped opportunity for recruitment and growth. Among smaller elevator companies, women make up only 10% of the total workforce. Of elevator mechanics, approximately 2% are women.

The report features insightful personal stories from women in vertical transportation, including business leaders and changemakers, sharing guidance and recommendations for targeted outreach and organizational support to recruit and retain women. Some of the key takeaways include reaching young people early, empowering women in the workplace, and recognizing the strengths of greater workplace diversity.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to share this report with our industry colleagues," said Åsa Christina Magnusson, white paper author and Senior Marketing and Communications Manager at American Elevator Group. "Creating a safer and more inclusive workplace for women is in keeping with AEG's founding 'Declaration of Independents' mission which includes investing in our people; never compromising on safety; sharing knowledge; and being a force for good. There is tremendous opportunity for women in non-traditional workplaces like vertical transportation. The report confirms that when women have mentorship and encouragement, the entire industry benefits from their contribution."

The report can be found on the AEG website (www.americanelevator.com/news-resources/resources) and is currently running as a four-part series in industry publication Elevator World.

Founded in 2020, American Elevator Group (AEG) is the largest independent elevator service provider in North America. The group consists of independent elevator companies that deliver local expertise and customer service across 21 states. Backed by significant resources in safety, finance, technology, marketing, and operations, the group is in a continuous state of growth. For more information on AEG, visit www.americanelevator.com .

