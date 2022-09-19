Randy Dickhut Retires, New Senior Vice President of Real Estate Operations Announced

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers National Company has announced that Randy Dickhut, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Operations, will retire on September 30th, 2022, after more than 20 years of dedicated work and leadership within the company. Randy began his career with Farmers National Company in 2002 as a Farm Manager in West Central Illinois. In 2006, he moved to Omaha, Nebraska when promoted to the Vice President of Client Relations, and will complete his tenure with the company as the Senior Vice President of Real Estate Operations. Randy has also served as a valued member of the Executive Team and on the Board of Directors.

Paul Schadegg has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Real Estate Operations at Farmers National Company. (PRNewswire)

Farmers National Company is pleased to announce that Paul Schadegg, Western Area Sales Manager, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Real Estate Operations. Paul brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role with 20+ years of real estate and farm management experience, including a successful track record in both real estate sales and business development. In his new role, Paul will lead Farmers National Company's strategy for Real Estate and Appraisal, as well as our Hunting Lease Network. Paul said, "I'm excited to move into this new role and leverage my real estate experience to continue the progress and success of Farmers National Company's Real Estate Operations." Paul's profile can be found at www.FarmersNational.com/PaulSchadegg.

"I want to thank Randy for more than 20 years of service to Farmers National Company, and congratulate him on his upcoming retirement," said Clayton Becker, President. "We will certainly miss his experience and consistent media presence as an industry expert on the latest trends in the farmland market. I'd also like to congratulate Paul on his appointment as Senior Vice President of Real Estate Operations to replace Randy. Paul possesses an abundance of knowledge and experience, and we are looking forward to his continued leadership within the company."

Farmers National Company, an employee-owned company, is the nation's leading agricultural landowner services company. Farmers National Company currently manages more than 5,000 farms and ranches in 29 states comprising over 2 million acres. Over the last five years, Farmers National Company has sold 3,949 properties (1,457 at auction) and more than $5.3 billion of real estate during the last 10 years. Additional services provided by the company include Auctions, Appraisals and Valuations, Insurance, Consultations, Oil, Gas, and Renewable Energy Management, a National Hunting Lease program, Forest Resource Management, and FNC Ag Stock.

