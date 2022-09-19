Scania decarbonises heavy transport

SÖDERTÄLJE, Sweden, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At IAA 2022, Scania manifests the future of transport – sustainable and electric. By 2030, 50 percent of the total vehicle sales volume is expected to be electrified. Among highlights, Scania premieres its new electrified tractor for regional transport operations, its powerful solutions comprising digital and connected services as well as its charging solutions.

Scania's purpose is to drive the shift to a sustainable transport system heading for 100% electric transport. Fourteen vehicles, mostly electric, will be displayed at the IAA transport trade fair that opens today. These encompass a versatile range of vehicles that are up and running for most applications.

"In our electrification journey, we are leaving city limits behind us and heading onto intercity motorways. We have recently delivered an electrified timber truck to a customer in northern Sweden. And that is a very real token of the fact that we now can electrify all heavy transport applications," says Christian Levin, CEO Scania Group.

To enable these long-distance motorway transports, Scania is preparing for megawatt charging to charge trucks for 45 minutes for 4.5 hours of travel. In the coming years, the electrified share of Scania'svehicles will grow significantly.

At Scania we are working to decarbonise across scopes, from our industrial operation to our products when they are in use. When measuring our climate impact we are always taking the Well-to-Wheel perspective, also factoring in the origin of the energy used. Through our Science Based carbon reduction targets, there are clear goals for and defined priority areas for achieving these.

"As we ramp up vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions we are increasingly focusing on other sources of emissions. Scania once again shows the way by setting the most ambitious supply chain decarbonisation targets in our industry. We've identified four "hotspots" – batteries, steel, aluminium and cast iron – which together account for more than 80 percent of carbon emission emanating from the supply chain. By 2030 we will cut emissions from these hotspots with 60-85 percent," says Levin.

Scania Super, the new (and final) powertrain for combustion engines, delivers fuel savings that typically will reach eight percent for long-haulage customers. We can hereby both deliver on our decarbonising targets and create value for our customers. This new powertrain will be demonstrated in several vehicles at IAA.

Driving the shift entails assisting customers in taking steps towards transitioning to electric fleets. Therefore, a complete system of services will be on display at IAA. From analyses to complete charging solutions.

"Going forward, we offer a total turnkey solution for our electrified customers. A solution that is scalable for the future. There are no longer any excuses not to start the transition to zero-emission vehicles," concludes Levin.

