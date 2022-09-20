Eyebuydirect Welcomes Vogue Eyewear to Designer Brands Portfolio

Leading DTC eyewear brand adds Vogue Eyewear to its expanding designer offerings

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebuydirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, is welcoming Vogue Eyewear to its portfolio of designer brand offerings. Vogue Eyewear will join recent addition ARNETTE alongside existing fan favorites including Ray-Ban and Oakley to expand the DTC retailer's family of designer frame offerings available.

As one of the most iconic names in fashion history, Vogue Eyewear specializes in trendy and cool styles, offering a wide selection of frames backed by fashion icons like Hailey Bieber. Vogue Eyewear's addition to the Eyebuydirect family will allow consumers to shop for their own off-duty model look and to express their individuality.

Eyebuydirect will carry over 100 frames from the brand, with top picks from the collection including the VO5440S, VO4242S, and VO5441 and will range from $70 – $151 USD / $90 – $197 CAD.

"At Eyebuydirect we don't believe in limiting oneself. Expanding our on-site designer brand offerings is another way we're committed to bringing customers more fashionable styles," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at Eyebuydirect. "To bring this iconic powerhouse into our fold is just another way we're offering the very best to our customers."

Vogue Eyewear is available now to purchase. For additional information about Eyebuydirect or to shop, please visit: https://www.eyebuydirect.com/ .

About Eyebuydirect

Established in 2006, Eyebuydirect is the leading online destination for prescription eyewear that delivers on style, convenience, and accessibility. With over 3,000 frames starting at $6 USD/$9 CAD, Eyebuydirect is committed to helping everyone celebrate their individuality with the perfect frames to fit their personality. We offer Virtual Try-On technology and 2-day delivery on thousands of frames to make shopping for eyewear efficient and easy. Through our Buy 1 Give 1 Program, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide for every order placed. Eyebuydirect is a subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, the world's largest provider of eyecare products and services.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com or on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok.

