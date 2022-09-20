U.S. Energy Development Corporation Announces New Vice President of Land

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Energy Development Corporation (U.S. Energy), an exploration and production (E&P) company focused on the development of energy projects throughout North America, announces Jacob Daniels has joined as the Vice President of Land. Daniels is responsible for managing and overseeing the firm's leasehold and land contracts.

"We are fortunate to have someone of Jacob's caliber at our firm. He has a stellar reputation within our industry, and we are proud to welcome him to our leadership team," said Jordan Jayson , chairman and CEO of U.S. Energy. "Jacob's land expertise in evaluating, acquiring, managing leaseholds and overseeing contracts brings an important skill set to our team and will benefit our stakeholders."

"U.S. Energy is known for its professional excellence and results. I am proud to be part of a team whose reputation in the industry is highly respected," Daniels said. "As vice president of land, I am dedicated to producing outstanding opportunities for our firm and partners."

Before joining U.S Energy, Daniels worked as a senior landman at Chisholm Energy Holdings, LLC, where he helped acquire and develop a substantial leasehold position in the Delaware Basin. He began his oil and gas career in 2005 as a field landman in the Barnett Shale. With hard work, he was promoted to an in-house landman position with a small independent operator in 2009. He continued to grow his responsibilities, becoming the acquisition and divestiture landman for Quicksilver Resources, Inc. in Fort Worth in 2011.

Daniels received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and his MBA in Energy Management from Texas Christian University. Daniels earned the designation Certified Professional Landman (CPL) from the American Association of Professional Landmen in 2015.

Founded in 1980, U.S. Energy Development Corporation (U.S. Energy) is a privately held exploration and production (E&P) firm that manages assets for itself and its partners. For more than four decades, U.S Energy has blended operational and financial innovation with a forward-looking approach. Headquartered in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, it earned an ISO 14001:2015 certification for its environmental management system. U.S. Energy has invested in, operated and/or drilled approximately 4,000 wells in 13 states and Canada and deployed more than $2 billion on behalf of its partners. For more information, please visit usedc.com and follow U.S. Energy on LinkedIn .

