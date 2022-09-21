ARG Delivers New Insights and Guidance on Outsourcing Managed IT and Security

Recruiting and retaining IT and security talent, market consolidation, real estate valuations, digital transformation, and security and compliance are driving businesses to consider strategic outsourcing to speed time-to-market.

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding on its growing portfolio of exclusive market insights and decision guides, ARG today announced the availability of the Managed IT & Security: Market Insights & Decision Guide. Developed in collaboration with Ntirety, Thrive and TPx, the new insights guide looks at market forces that are driving businesses to consider strategic outsourcing when it comes to Managed IT and Security services, and how selecting the right partner can enable them to accelerate business outcomes.

"The ongoing talent wars, market consolidation, high visibility breaches, accelerated digital transformation, compliance and insurance requirements are all proving to be very challenging for businesses in the post-pandemic era," said David DeCillis, CISSP/Senior Product Specialist, ARG. Our new Market Insights & Decision Guide provides the strategies and tactics that businesses can use to select an outsourcing partner that will align solutions and services with business goals and objectives, speed time-to-market, and deliver greater value to their employees and customers."

Finding the right path to business optimization through outsourcing

In the wake of the pandemic, many businesses have found themselves dealing with excessive costs, supply chain delays, inability to scale, increased cybersecurity threats, and compliance issues. "This is making it exceedingly difficult for businesses to cover IT basics, let alone the complexities associated with cybersecurity and cloud deployments," said Jim Begley, Chief Technology Officer, ARG. "In the new guide, we provide them a roadmap toward achieving the best results when it comes outsourcing security and managed IT services to an MSP or IT solution provider."

Within the Managed IT & Security: Insights & Decision Guide, ARG outlines key factors that businesses should consider when making the decision to outsource. These include identifying business value, success criteria, and requirements; evaluating current investment; researching the marketplace for solutions and offerings; soliciting bids and analyzing responses; negotiating the contract and meeting throughout the process with the MSP or solution provider to ensure value is realized and ROI is maximized.

"It is also important to ensure that you have the support of the organization's executive leadership when outsourcing managed IT and security services, and we provide a checklist of the questions that should be asked to gain support from the CEO, board of directors, finance and peers," continued Begley.

Watch the video to learn more about the Market Insights & Decision Guide on Managed IT & Security, featuring peer insights and data gathered from research conducted by Ntirety, Thrive and TPX, and click here to view the guide. For ARG's full resource library, visit: https://www.myarg.com/resources/.

About ARG

There are two problems in the IT market; the first is the overwhelming choice, and the second is the pace of change. Companies are afraid of making the wrong choice, or not choosing the latest technology because they are simply not aware of it. For over 30 years, ARG has helped over 4,000 companies make the right choice from thousands of options and bleeding-edge new products. We call it IT Clarity – our clients call it brilliant. To learn more about ARG, contact info@myarg.com.

