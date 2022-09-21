GroupSense Significantly Expands its Partner Ecosystem with Service Providers, Solution Partners and Value-Added Resellers

Service Providers Including Abacode, BreachBits, Cynergistek, Palladium GmbH and ProVelocity Sign on to Integrate Digital Risk Protection Services into Their Customer Offerings Worldwide

ARLINGTON, Va. , Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupSense, a digital risk protection services company, today announced it has launched a new Managed Security Services (MSSP)/Managed Detection and Response (MDR) partner program to expand the reach of its digital risk protection solutions around the world.

GroupSense is a digital risk protection company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. (PRNewsfoto/GroupSense) (PRNewswire)

GroupSense's digital risk protection solutions continuously monitor for threats and indicators of risk and provide remediation recommendations that extend beyond customers' protected networks into the deep and dark web, social media, internet attack infrastructure, cybercrime groups and more. This extensive risk coverage provides important new protection and value to MSSP/MDR clients and generates new recurring revenue opportunities for the partners.

"Becoming a GroupSense MSSP partner has been instrumental in helping us to advance and grow our digital risk protection solutions portfolio," said Marc Becker, managing director of Palladium GmbH. "The ability to strengthen our offerings with external, client-specific cyber threat detection and response capabilities arm our customers with the knowledge they need to proactively defend against ransomware and other cyber threats."

GroupSense MSSP/MDR and other key partner highlights include:

New MSSP/MDR partners providing GroupSense services include:

In addition to MSSP/MDR partners, GroupSense has added a diverse set of solution partners to its ecosystem of complimentary solutions, such as BreachBits, DNS Sense, GuardYoo and TrustedSec. GroupSense's offerings combined with its solutions partners' products enhance and increase the effectiveness of each company's solutions to better protect clients.

GroupSense has also grown its value-added reseller (VAR) network to include companies like AddPro, Brookcourt Solutions, I.C.S. and Klavan Security.

"Our goal is to help organizations of all sizes and in all verticals around the world benefit from digital risk protection services by integrating our capabilities into the services they already leverage from existing partners," said Kelly Milan, chief operating officer and head of alliances at GroupSense. "Broadening our partner program with an emphasis on MSPs/MDRs, as well as the expansion of our global partner footprint, is key to delivering on this mission, while giving these partners an important competitive edge in the type of managed security services they can offer."

For more information on GroupSense's partner programs and a full listing of its partners, visit: https://www.groupsense.io/partner-program .

About GroupSense

GroupSense is a digital risk protection services company that delivers customer-specific intelligence that dramatically improves enterprise cybersecurity and fraud-management operations. Unlike generic cyber-intelligence vendors, GroupSense uses a combination of automated and human reconnaissance to create finished intelligence that maps to each customer's specific digital business footprint and risk profile. This enables customers to immediately use GroupSense's intelligence to reduce enterprise risk, without requiring any additional processing or management by overstretched security and fraud-prevention teams. GroupSense is based in Arlington, Va., with a growing customer base that includes large enterprises, state and municipal governments, law enforcement agencies and more.

