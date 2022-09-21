HAHN & HAHN NAMED A "MOST ADMIRED LAW FIRM TO WORK FOR"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hahn & Hahn LLP announced today that the firm has been named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 list of 'Most Admired Law Firms.' The list is comprised of outstanding law firms who are consciously working to create diverse, positive, and supportive environments that help drive the success of their attorneys.

Established by two brothers in 1899, Hahn & Hahn LLP is today a nationally certified majority women owned business. Even as it evolves, the firm retains its long stature as an institution in the California business and legal communities. Hahn & Hahn's lawyers represent corporations of all sizes, entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices, charitable organizations and high net worth individuals in their business, real estate, employment and financing matters, as well as commercial, employment, and real estate litigation, eminent domain, bankruptcy and restructuring, estate planning, and family law issues.

Hahn & Hahn's mix of social responsibility and excellent legal representation earned it the Los Angeles Business Journal's top 25 law firms honor.

According to the publication, "The firm also deeply believes that rich personal lives make for energetic and fulfilled employees, and it actively encourages all employees to pursue interests outside the firm." Nearly every attorney at Hahn & Hahn serves on at least one non-profit board in addition to their legal work.

The feature adds, "The flexibility of attorney workloads also extends to the pursuit of personal passions. In 2019, partner Laura V. Farber became only the third woman and the first Latina to serve as president of the Tournament of Roses Association, overseeing both the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl." Additionally, partner Jason Lyon was recently elected to the Pasadena City Council, becoming the first openly LGBTQ elected official in the city's history.

An industry-leading 70 percent of Hahn & Hahn's attorneys identify as women, people of color, and/or LGBTQ+.

Hahn & Hahn LLP has been an active member of the Southern California business and legal communities since 1899. The firm represents entrepreneurs, innovators, business owners, family offices and charitable organizations in their corporate, real estate, employment, estate planning and family law issues and in litigation. For more information visit https://www.hahnlawyers.com/

View original content:

SOURCE Hahn & Hahn LLP