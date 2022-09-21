Messari Announces at Mainnet 2022 Summit Raising $35 Million in Series B Funding

Messari also announced the launch of two new products, establishing itself as one of crypto's leading providers of data, research, and analytics.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Messari, a leading provider of crypto market intelligence products, announced today at its Mainnet 2022 summit that it closed $35 million in its Series B funding led by Brevan Howard Digital. The funds will be used to expand Messari's growing team and continue to develop Messari's offerings, including its newly-launched products, Protocol Metrics and Data Apps.

The Series B round includes support from new investors including Brevan Howard Digital, Morgan Creek Digital, Samsung Next, FTX Ventures, as well as existing investors Point72 Ventures, Kraken Ventures, Uncork Capital, Underscore VC, Galaxy, and Coinbase Ventures.

"We're excited to welcome a remarkable group of investors as partners in our next phase of growth," said Ryan Selkis, Messari's Co-founder & CEO. "We are committed to providing investors, crypto enterprises, and token communities with the tools they need to participate in the crypto economy. This new funding will help us grow our team, expand internationally, and invest in new data offerings and tools that complete our market-leading product suite."

To enhance its offerings, Messari has launched two new products, Protocol Metrics and Data Apps. Protocol Metrics enables users to compare assets across multiple networks through transparent data standardization and analyze the health, growth, and usage of a protocol. Additionally, users can utilize the newly-launched data application marketplace, Data Apps, to explore customized data sets. At launch, Data Apps is in beta and available to select Enterprise users and will eventually become available to all Enterprise users in the near future.

"We've always built our products with our customers in mind, and we've witnessed a large demand for real-time protocol financial reporting, so we're proud to introduce these unique offerings that completely change the experience for users," said Florent Moulin, Messari's Director of Product. "With the launch of Protocol Metrics and Data Apps, we're ushering in an era where Messari is as equally strong of a data provider as it is a research and analytics provider. We look forward to seeing the type of Web3 talent this new era attracts."

Messari will provide additional information and perform demos for Protocol Metrics and Data Apps at its Mainnet 2022 summit, taking place at Pier 36 in New York City from September 21-23. Users can also find more information about Protocol Metrics at https://messari.io/protocol-explorer/all-protocols and Data Apps at https://messari.io/data-apps.

About Mainnet:

Mainnet is an immersive, agenda-setting annual summit hosted by Messari. The summit gathers crypto leaders, operators, builders, and investors for three days of future-focused collaboration, networking, and programming. Attendees should expect interactive discussions, hands-on product demonstrations, technical workshops, and one-on-one meeting opportunities with leaders in the space. Learn more at mainnet.events or for more information, contact events@messari.io .

About Messari:

Mainnet is a production of Messari, the leading provider of market intelligence products focused on the digital asset ecosystem. For individuals and institutions alike, Messari combines deep analysis, data, news, and powerful tools to improve industry transparency and drive smarter participation in crypto. Since its inception in 2018, Messari has built strong relationships with the industry's top thinkers, investors, and builders from today's most promising projects. These relationships exceptionally position the company to create event programming that will attract attendees at all stages of their crypto investment journey from around the world. Learn more about Messari at messari.io .

