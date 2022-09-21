"Venture Deeper" Into St. Kitts' Refreshing New Brand Campaign

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority's latest rebrand celebrates discovery and curiosity as life-long pursuits in travel

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority launched the destination's new brand campaign titled "Venture Deeper." The new campaign builds on the island's distinct characteristics while introducing elements of introspective self-discovery and intention that speak to the purpose-driven goals of today's travellers.

"St. Kitts is relatively new to tourism, only focusing efforts and resources to tourism within the last 20 years. This gives our island a very different ethos in the Caribbean," said Honourable Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism for St. Kitts & Nevis. "We are contemplative, nostalgic, and soulful. We appeal to intrepid travellers eager to explore, to learn, and immerse themselves fully in a new experience. There are many layers to peel back when exploring St. Kitts, and we are excited that the campaign showcases this unique positioning to the world."

The new brand aesthetic comes from the island itself, featuring a colour palette of soft, muted, earthy tones, including deep green and pastel pink inspired by the destination's luscious rainforest, beautiful beaches and stunning sunsets. The "Venture Deeper" visual assets capture authentic moments with a vintage feel. By including different vantage points, the revamped photography invokes the sense of discovery and the magnetic qualities of the island that is central to the brand.

The Tourism Authority revealed the new brand campaign to media and stakeholders on Tuesday, 20 September, at an exclusive event held in New York City. Attendees were immersed in a full sensory experience showcasing the new "Venture Deeper" campaign.

"Our event showcased the brilliant creative minds that worked closely with our team to create a campaign that evokes the spirit of our island," said Ellison "Tommy" Thompson, CEO of St. Kitts Tourism Authority. "The response has been incredible so far, with many lauding the understated yet strong features of the campaign. We look forward to the "Venture Deeper" campaign resonating with travellers, as they discover for themselves all that the destination has to offer."

The "Venture Deeper" campaign includes visual assets and written content to encourage exploration of St. Kitts that will span the Tourism Authority's website, social media, as well as advertisements on television, out-of-home and digital channels. The motion and still photography introduces a mix of lifestyle imagery that provides a documentary-feel, while the black & white imagery uses intentional blurring of the subjects to draw the audience to the island, creating more depth, intimacy and sophistication.

In addition to the visual elements, the content reflects the culture and history of St. Kitts, as well as all the soul-stirring discoveries travellers make across the island. Travellers truly venture deeper in St. Kitts as they hike the rim of the dormant volcanic crater at Mount Liamuiga with a local guide; learn about the flora and fauna of the Central Forest Reserve National Park; immerse themselves in the destination's complex history at Brimstone Hill, a UNESCO World Heritage Site; explore the art of textile design at Caribelle Batik and Romney Manor; cross remaining sugar cane fields all over the island on the last railway in the Caribbean; relax on the golden-toned, salt-and-pepper or alluring black volcanic sand beaches; take in the sounds of the internationally renowned Music Festival; dive shipwrecks; or enjoy rich culinary culture fusing Caribbean Island ingenuity and local ingredients with Old World traditions.

About St. Kitts

St. Kitts is the larger of two islands that make up the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. 18 miles of green mountain ranges stretch from Mount Liamuiga in the north, to the southern peninsula—each end, an entirely different and equally fulfilling experience. The island's serendipitous location between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea gives its coast distinctively varied hues. Our beaches range from golden tones, to salt-and-pepper, and alluring black volcanic sand. Venture Deeper into the magic of St. Kitts and discover what the destination holds, while simultaneously venturing introspectively into a journey of self-discovery. Peel back the many layers of our beautiful island to discover culture, history, adventure, and culinary delights around every corner.

