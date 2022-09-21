Wasa® Crispbread Unveils a Modern, Fresh Look with New Packaging

Updated design reflects simple brand heritage with added pops of color for vibrancy, while keeping the same, satisfying Crispbread crunch

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by wellness-conscious millennials' desire for simple, wholesome snacks and mini-meals, Wasa - the crunchy Swedish-style crispbread that has been around for more than 100 years - is launching new packaging that reflects a modern reinvention of the brand while staying true to its Swedish heritage.

The new packaging features vibrant colors inspired by nature, a large, unique font style and prominent new graphics to convey the brand's roots and dedication to simple, wholesome ingredients that taste and sound good. Consumer insights drove the new design for Wasa's crispbread portfolio, which found the packaging to be fun, eye-catching and differentiating.

"Our refreshed design is contemporary and playful, while remaining simple, as a nod to the brand's heritage and to reflect the authentic, natural ingredients within our crispbreads," said Lori Schwartz, Brand Manager for Wasa. "We hope to solidify the brand as memorable and distinct with our new packaging that sparks intrigue."

Starting with a few simple ingredients and baked to perfection for a hearty, satisfying crunch, Wasa crispbreads are a versatile base that pairs well with any topping or spread and are Non-GMO Project Verified, with varieties including Traditional Crispbread, Crisp'n Light, Thins and Gluten Free products.

Wasa crispbread can be found on shelves with the better-for-you crackers at major grocery retailers and online at Amazon.com. Wasa's suggested retail price is $4.19.

The Wasa brand is carbon neutral, assuring consumers that they're making a good choice for the planet by choosing Wasa. To learn more, visit wasa-usa.com.

About Wasa

Since 1919, Wasa has been selling its products in 40 different countries, from Scandinavia to America. In 1999, Wasa became part of the Barilla Group together with many other bakery brands such as Mulino Bianco, Harry's and Pavesi. The Wasa Bakeries are situated in Filipstad, Sweden, and in Celle, Germany. From these two locations, we bake our crispbread and other products for many countries around the world. The biggest markets for the Wasa brand outside of Sweden are the other Nordic countries and Germany closely followed by Poland, The Netherlands, France and The United States of America.

