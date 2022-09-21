WHITE MOUNTAINS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF ITS TENDER OFFER

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) announced today the preliminary results of its "modified Dutch auction" tender offer to purchase up to $500 million in value of its common shares. The tender offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on September 20, 2022.

Based on a preliminary count by the depositary for the tender offer, 333,878 shares were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $1,400 per share, including 74,546 shares that were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery.

The Company expects to purchase all validly tendered shares for approximately $467.4 million. The shares expected to be purchased in the tender offer represent approximately 11.5% of White Mountains's shares outstanding as of August 19, 2022.

The number of shares expected to be purchased in the tender offer and the purchase price are preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the depositary and is based on the assumption that all shares tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within the two trading day settlement period. The final number of shares to be purchased and the final purchase price will be announced promptly following the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period and completion by the depositary of the confirmation process. Payments for shares accepted for purchase under the tender offer, and the return of all other shares tendered and not purchased, will be made promptly after the final results of the tender offer are announced.

The Company expects to have approximately 2,570,149 common shares outstanding as of the time immediately following payment for the accepted shares.

Shareholders who have questions or would like additional information about the tender offer may contact the information agent for the tender offer, D.F. King & Co., at (800) 290-6424 (toll free) or by email at wtm@dfking.com. The dealer managers for the tender offer were J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc.

White Mountains is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WTM" and the Bermuda Stock Exchange under the symbol "WTM-BH".

