ANALYGENCE Secures New Task Order as Managing Member of the CETA Joint Venture Supporting United States Cyber Command

FULTON, Md., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ANALYGENCE, Inc., a leader in mission-focused cyber solutions and intelligence services supporting the military, intelligence, and federal civilian communities, today announced that as a Managing Member of Cyber Engineering & Technical Alliance (CETA) Joint Venture, it has been awarded a task order valued at over $80M for five years to provide Advisory & Assistance Services (A&AS) to United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM).

CETA will support USCYBERCOM in meeting its overall mission by providing subject matter expertise across the Command supporting Acquisition Management, Program Management, Financial Management, Requirements and Solution Analysis, and Logistics and Planning.

"This opportunity has been a long-term objective and target of design for ANALYGENCE, and CETA JV. Our team brings extensive expertise in Advisory & Assistance Services (A&AS) in the cyber domain, with ANALYGENCE providing support to this mission client over the last five years. We are honored to be selected as the strategic partner supporting this vital mission for another five years," said Lonnie Parker, Managing Partner of CETA and CEO of ANALYGENCE.

"We are committed to USCYBERCOM's mission success and look forward to implementing our innovative and award-winning capabilities to this new program," added Tom Peitler, Chief Operating Officer at ANALYGENCE.

USCYBERCOM defends the Department of Defense (DoD) information systems, supports joint force commanders with cyberspace operations, and defends the nation from significant cyberattacks.

CETA JV is an 8(a) certified, Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) joint venture resulting from an SBA-approved mentor-protégé relationship between ANALYGENCE, Inc. and The Kenjya-Trusant Group, LLC

About ANALYGENCE, Inc.

ANALYGENCE, derived from a combination of Analysis and Intelligence, is a leading provider of full scale cyber, intelligence, and information warfare operations providing our customers with results-driven professionals who understand the dynamic customer environment and can be relied upon to help them achieve their objectives. As a trusted partner, we specialize in achieving the goals and needs of government, military, and industry partners by leveraging our diverse backgrounds, applying our extensive cyber operations and analysis expertise, and customizing solutions for each and every client. Learn more at www.analygence.com.

