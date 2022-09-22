Children's Autism Treatment Group Adds Second Clinic in Rockford to Meet Demand from Local Families

ROCKFORD, Ill., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, has opened a second Rockford clinic in response to strong local demand from families. The new clinic is located at 4940 E. State Street.

Caravel Autism Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caravel Autism Health) (PRNewswire)

Caravel's team specializes in evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, which helps children with autism learn to connect with the world around them.

Caravel opened its first Rockford location in 2020, offering clinic-based ABA therapy. This treatment uses positive reinforcement to increase language and communication skills, improve focus, and decrease unwanted behaviors. It is recognized for its effectiveness by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A major focus for Caravel is ensuring that young children who are on the spectrum have access to high-quality autism treatment programs close to home. "ABA therapy changes lives," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "It helps children reach their greatest potential, so we're committed to expanding access and bringing resources and expertise to communities like Rockford where our services are needed," said Miller.

Katie Check is Caravel's clinic director at the new Rockford site. "We've had an overwhelmingly positive response since we opened our first clinic here in 2020," said Check. "There was clearly a great need for ABA services here in Rockford because we quickly reached maximum capacity at that first location. It's a wonderful feeling to be able to open another clinic and give even more families access to this much-needed therapy."

In addition to customized ABA therapy, Caravel's autism specialists offer evaluation, diagnosis, and family support services. Caravel invites parents of young children and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy to call 815-792-5019 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health