Curemark Announces the Key Addition of Dr. William R. McIntyre as Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curemark announced today the key addition of Dr. William R. McIntyre to the team as the Senior Vice President of Global Regulatory Affairs, effective immediately.

Previously, Dr. McIntyre served as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs for Endo Par and oversaw the approval of 4 NDAs for Pfizer as Associate Director of Regulatory Affairs. Dr. McIntyre earned his PhD with Distinction at New York University, was awarded a post-doctoral Research Fellowship from the National Institutes of Health and served a post-doctoral residency at NYU Medical Center's Department of Molecular Endocrinology.

Curemark CEO Dr. Joan Fallon stated, "I'm excited that Dr. McIntyre is onboard as he brings a wealth of regulatory experience to our BLA filing process. He is the right person to lead our regulatory team into the future."

Dr. McIntyre commented, "I'm truly grateful to Dr. Fallon for the opportunity to be a part of Curemark. Throughout my career in pharma, I've always looked towards situations where unmet medical needs are addressed. Curemark's platform technology seeks to solve problems where there is great need and little or no treatment."

Curemark, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of neurological disorders. Curemark's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage programs for the treatment of autism, schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease, ADHD and addiction. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.curemark.com or follow @Curemark on Twitter.

This press release includes both historical facts and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "predict," "potential," the negative of such words, variations of such words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties inherent in (i) research and development, (ii) the building of Curemark, LLC's patent portfolio and protection of its intellectual property, (iii) the conduct of clinical trials, (iv) obtaining the requisite approval of regulatory authorities to market and sell Curemark LLC's product candidates, (v) decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Curemark LLC's product candidates, and (vi) competitive developments. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on Curemark, LLC's current expectations of future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by law, Curemark, LLC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in Curemark, LLC's expectations or any change in information, events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

