The Planetary Society Welcomes Jim Suh, Chief Financial Officer

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After searching the cosmos for the right candidate, The Planetary Society recently announced that Jim Suh has been named as their new Chief Financial Officer. Suh brings to The Planetary Society over 20 years of finance and business administration experience in both the nonprofit and private sectors. He most recently worked in nonprofit as Controller for the Hollywood Community Housing Corporation, and prior to that he was the Director of Operations and Finance for Education Through Music – Los Angeles.

"I'm honored to work for The Planetary Society," said Suh, "and I am passionate about using my multi-faced background and broad skillset to serve this community."

Founded in 1980 by Carl Sagan, Louis Friedman and Bruce Murray, and helmed today by famed science educator, Bill Nye, The Planetary Society aims to empower the world's citizens to advance space and science exploration.

Chief Operating Officer of The Planetary Society, Jennifer Vaughn, said, "We are thrilled to have Jim join our team at The Planetary Society. His leadership and diverse business skills, coupled with his admirable integrity, make him exactly the candidate we were looking and hoping for when we began the search for a new CFO."

The appointment of Suh comes after an extensive search and recruitment process led by Envision Consulting --a nonprofit consulting firm based in Los Angeles, specializing in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration and executive leadership transitions. Envision's commitment to DEI is integrated into its practices, including inclusive surveys and stakeholder interviews, focus groups, structured hiring processes, a focus on anti-biased decision making and more. In 2021, Envision was named by the Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color. www.envisionnonprofit.com

