Veritas Veterinary Partners Expands Presence to Southern California With Addition of Veterinary Surgical Specialists

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Veterinary Partners ("Veritas"), a national network of over 100 leading specialty and emergency veterinary care providers, announced today the acquisition of Veterinary Surgical Specialists ("VSS"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Veritas partners with high-quality specialty and emergency veterinary hospitals throughout the United States and supports the growth and success of industry-leading veterinarians and professionals. Investing in veterinary teams is at the core of its focus, offering recruiting resources, leading compensation and benefit programs for employees, equity opportunities for doctors, continuing education benefits, capital for new facilities and equipment and infrastructure for growth.

Veterinary Surgical Specialists is headed by a team of experienced and technologically advanced board-certified veterinary surgeons specializing in orthopedic, neurologic, oncologic and cardiothoracic procedures. These best-in-class surgeons utilize progressive techniques in a state-of-the-art facility enabling them to deliver the highest level of patient care. Known for their compassion, VSS has established itself as one the leading veterinary specialty practices in Southern California. VSS's partnership with Veritas will facilitate the expansion of its service offerings, including additional specialties.

"We could not be more excited to welcome the VSS team to the Veritas family as we continue our mission to bring the highest quality emergency and specialty services to communities throughout the country," said Dr. Thomas Scavelli, Founder and CEO of Veritas. "VSS has an outstanding reputation throughout Orange County and Southern California for its dedication to exceptional patient care. Veritas is committed to investing in and supporting veterinarians, and we look forward to partnering with the VSS team as they continue to grow their business and expand their offerings to meet the growing veterinary care needs of the communities in Southern California."

Veritas Veterinary Partners is a national network of leading specialty and emergency veterinary care hospitals. Built around the principles of truth and trust, Veritas is a mission- and values-driven entity with a network of like-minded partners. By offering extensive resources and access to a national network of leading providers, Veritas enhances growth, recruitment, professional development, and internal culture for its employees. For more information on partnership and career opportunities, please visit www.veritasvetpartners.com.

