Award-Winning Maryrest Cemetery to Host Open House Starting October 1

Next Open House will Highlight Zero Percent Financing for 48 Months

MAHWAH, N.J., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark will host several open house events this fall to help Catholics gain knowledge and confidence before a difficult time arises. The timing is apropos given the state of the economy and each family's need to protect their heritage.

The Maryrest Chapel Mausoleum features beautiful stained-glass windows, marble and glass cremation niches, marble crypts, a chapel for committal services, monthly Masses, and prayerful experiences. Our caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors will answer questions and share information with no obligation. Special 0% interest financing will be available. The open house will be on October 1 & 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (PRNewswire)

"A time of loss is a time of confusion, and final arrangements do not have to add to the uncertainty," says Andrew P. Schafer, Executive Director of the Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. "The worries of last-minute burial arrangements should not become part of a family's grieving process, especially when experiencing profound sorrow. We reach out regularly to families to inform them about the valuable benefits of preplanning."

Open house weekend will take place Saturday, October 1, and Sunday, October 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the award-winning Maryrest Cemetery and Mausoleum in Mahwah, NJ, in the northwest region of Bergen County, a short distance from the New York state line.

After witnessing the 18-foot bronze statue of Mary at the cemetery entrance, guests can tour the Maryrest Chapel Mausoleum, featuring marble crypts, glass and marble cremation niches, and an Easter-inspired stained-glass window and altar.

Maryrest Cemetery also features New Jersey's first Catholic Natural/Green Burial Section. The wildflowers and naturally occurring flora create a peaceful and serene setting for families who prefer an eco-friendly memorial or an alternative to cremation.

Memorial planning advisors will meet with visitors to share information about burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning options, including 0% financing for 48 months.

Maryrest Cemetery is located at 770 Darlington Avenue, Mahwah, NJ. For more information, stop by or send an email to cemetery@rcan.org. To learn more, watch the video at www.MaryrestCemetery.org.

About Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

Catholic Cemeteries assist individuals and families before, during, and after losing a loved one. They also provide Monthly Masses of Remembrance celebrated at archdiocesan Catholic cemeteries throughout the year, typically during the first week of each month and on special days. Contact a caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisor at cemetery@rcan.org or learn more at www.CatholicJourney.org.

