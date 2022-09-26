Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort Set To Become The Newest Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Destination

Camp Margaritaville Announces New Texas Gulf Coast Location

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Margaritaville announces that the Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort located on the Upper Texas Gulf Coast, near Galveston, is set to become Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach by Winter 2022. The Bolivar Beach Club is currently undergoing renovations to fully embrace Camp Margaritaville's signature experiences while maintaining the unique Texas amenities that make the beachfront RV resort a memorable vacation destination.

"Our guests truly want to experience escapism and there is no better brand to bring that to life than Margaritaville," said Brad Ballard, Founder & Developer of Bolivar Beach Club & RV Resort. "We can't wait for guests to visit the RV resort, experience the Margaritaville state of mind, put their toes in the sand, and enjoy live music while sipping on a margarita poolside. To us, it's the perfect collaboration."

With a beachside concert venue, a Texas-sized pool with a swim-up bar and 60 private poolside cabanas, large turf playing field, direct access to 27 miles of Texas beaches, and resort-quality RV accommodations, this location makes for the perfect beachside camping destination. Renovations will include a full brand experience with the signature Margaritaville style throughout the RV resort including the addition of a Fins Bar & Grill Restaurant and a License to Chill Bar.

"We've seen incredible success and excitement around our existing Camp Margaritaville RV Resort locations and are thrilled to expand our presence in the state of Texas," said Brad Schwaeble, Chief Operating Officer at Margaritaville. "As more and more people are finding new ways to travel and explore, Camp Margaritaville Crystal Beach will provide everything needed for a getaway for all ages."

Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach will have all the essentials for a relaxing and fun camping experience. With big-rig friendly sites, this location will offer amenities such as resort-style arrival and check-in features, large concrete pads, full electric, water and sewer hookups for all RV types, complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, branded food and beverage offerings, dog parks, retail locations and modern laundry, shower and gym facilities.

For more information and to subscribe for exclusive updates and news, visit www.margaritavilleresorts.com/camp-margaritaville-rv-resort-crystal-beach-tx. You can download renderings here.

About Camp Margaritaville

Camp Margaritaville RV Resorts combine the comfort of an RV with the amenities and state of mind of Margaritaville Hotels & Resorts. Across the U.S., these destinations offer luxury RV sites, upscale lodging, cabins, glamping spots, and treehouses. Each location has resort-style arrival and check-in, large pads with outdoor furniture, electric and water hookups for all RV types, laundry facilities, dining establishments, pools, recreation activities, entertainment programing, dog parks, retail stores, and more. In addition to these RV locations, Margaritaville features over 20 hotels and resorts, two gaming properties, and over 60 food and beverage venues – as well as real estate communities, vacation clubs, and consumer lifestyle products. To learn about Camp Margaritaville, visit CampMargaritaville.com.

