Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at Eyecelerator during the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2022 Annual Meeting

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, Co-Founder and President, will give a presentation on the clinical development of Nanoscope's Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform at Eyecelerator during the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2022 Annual Meeting, taking place Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Chicago, IL.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Pioneering Optogenetic Therapeutics and Optical Gene Delivery for Vision Restoration

Date and Time: Thursday, September 29, 2022; 2:51 p.m. CT

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center

In addition to highlighting the benefits of MCO gene therapy, Dr. Mohanty will profile Nanoscope's Phase 2b RESTORE trial from its lead clinical program as well as introduce the Company's groundbreaking non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy. RESTORE trial results, along with six-month data from the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial for Stargardt disease, are expected in H1 2023.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top line data expected H1 2023. The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

