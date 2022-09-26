Telegraph Partners With Watco To Streamline Rail Logistics

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telegraph, a Chicago-based startup building next-generation software for the freight rail industry, and Watco, a highly diversified transportation company, recently announced their new collaboration.

The combination of Watco's decades of rail logistics experience and Telegraph software is helping shippers solve their toughest logistics challenges, especially rail transportation. The enhanced technology provides customers visibility of their railcars beyond Watco facilities or tracks.

"We recognized a distinct need for software designed for the rail-centric supply chain," explained Telegraph co-founder Shachar Astor. "The industry presents unique challenges that this collaboration allows us to address. Together, we're making rail a more compelling option for shippers."

Telegraph helps railroads, shippers, logistics providers, and railcar lessors work more efficiently via a singular platform. The company uplevels the consumer experience, making it easier for businesses to incorporate rail into their procurement and execution processes.

"Telegraph's tool helps us be more effective and efficient so we can focus on solving common rail issues for our customers. It is quick, it is easy, it is powerful," said Watco Vice President of Logistics Sales Michelle Bowling. "We help our customers keep their freight moving and provide cost-saving opportunities such as rate negotiations and demurrage risk mitigation."

Telegraph provides exceptional predictability and visibility for carload and intermodal shipments. Leveraging EDI, API, and telematics integrations, the platform delivers best-in-class forecastability and pipeline management. To date, the company has saved customers thousands of hours in manual work and millions of dollars in accessorial charges.

"It's a pleasure to build alongside the team at Watco. Both organizations share an operational grit and customer focus that has unlocked immense value. We're excited about our shared pursuit of making it easier for everyone to incorporate rail into their supply chain," added Telegraph CEO Harris Ligon.

About Telegraph

Telegraph provides a cloud-based operating system for railroads, shippers, logistics service providers, and railcar leasing companies. With an innovative platform that provides price transparency, shipment visibility, and proactive business intelligence, Telegraph empowers customers and makes shipping by rail easier and more effective. For details, visit www.telegraph.io

About Watco

Watco is a leading transportation service and logistics company that provides transportation, material handling and warehousing, logistics, railcar repair, and design and development for customers throughout North America and Australia. For details, visit www.watco.com

