Whispering Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center taps Medline for employee engagement technology solutions

Connecticut senior care provider taking proactive approach to training and retaining employees to enhance care quality

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut-based post-acute care provider Whispering Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center today announced that it has selected Medline to implement software platforms to engage frontline staff and help simplify daily tasks so they can focus on providing high quality care.

Senior care provider Whispering Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is leveraging technology solutions to assist with shift scheduling, train staff and help create a comprehensive quality assurance performance improvement program. (PRNewswire)

Located in East Haven, Conn., Whispering Pines opened in 2018 to serve as a source of care services for seniors, and is a member of the Yale New Haven Hospital coordinated care network. The organization recently made a large investment in upgrades to modernize the facility and help make it feel like home to residents, including all new beds, window treatments and cubicle curtains.

Through the partnership with Medline, Whispering Pines is now utilizing the following programs at its facility:

Connecticut . HealthStream's Learning Center application and compliance training solution will make it possible to simplify tracking and compliance across the organization. Additionally, it will allow Whispering Pines to upload their own educational content and conduct pre- and post-assessments. HealthStream Learning Center™ Application and Compliance Training : The Whispering Pines team is leveraging HealthStream's online education to help develop a more confident workforce and meet regulatory training requirements in the state of. HealthStream's Learning Center application and compliance training solution will make it possible to simplify tracking and compliance across the organization. Additionally, it will allow Whispering Pines to upload their own educational content and conduct pre- and post-assessments.

abaqis® by HealthStream : Designed by skilled nursing compliance experts, Whispering Pines will leverage the cloud-based application to create a comprehensive quality assurance performance improvement program (QAPI), which will help them cut the time and labor associated with executing QAPI manually. The abaqis application will also help them identify root causes of potential survey deficiencies and target areas for corrective action. The application also provides real-time calculation and benchmarking of resident, family, and staff satisfaction rates.

"Our mission to deliver exceptional care is supported by having experienced and dedicated staff. It is critical that we continue to invest in tools that make it easier for our care teams to spend more time with patients at the bedside," said Giovanna Griffin, administrator, Whispering Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. The partnership with Medline thinks beyond supplies and helps us continue thinking of out-of-the-box ideas to help us be more proactive in the delivery of care."

Whispering Pines is also taking a proactive approach to scheduling by leveraging OnShift, a workforce management software platform, to provide flexible employee schedules, control labor costs and improve quality of care through consistent staffing. Whispering Pines employees are utilizing OnShift's mobile app to quickly access and manage their schedules. In addition, Whispering Pines utilizes OnShift's robust messaging system to instantly communicate shift updates and openings with employees. Since Whispering Pines started using OnShift in 2018, over 4,000 shifts have been filled by employee-generated requests, saving the organization significant administrative time and improving employee satisfaction.

"We are honored to have the trust of the Whispering Pines team to develop a complete quality strategy that sets their facility up for long-term success. As we look toward the future, it is our goal to continue sharing new ideas that help them implement integrated approaches toward tackling their top priorities," said Dave Cohen, Medline division sales manager.

Learn how Medline is working with post-acute care providers to engage staff and improve care quality at https://www.medline.com/solutions/improve-care-quality/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 30,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Medline Logo (PRNewsfoto/Medline) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medline