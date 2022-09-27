GreenDropShip Partners with Stripe Connect Ahead of Launch of Global Marketplace

The upcoming marketplace's latest fintech integration will power secure financial transactions

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global B2B eCommerce company and US-based supplier of natural groceries, personal care items, and home goods, GreenDropShip is pleased to announce it is partnering with online payment platform Stripe to securely accept payments ahead of its launch later this fall.

GreenDropShip is a dropshipping supplier that provides resellers access to more than 20,000 natural, organic, gourmet, and specialty products to sell online. In addition to Stripe, the platform also has integrations that enable Shopify and marketplace merchants to import products to their online stores. GreenDropShip takes care of shipping the orders directly to the customers.

As eCommerce continues to experience seismic growth, the marketplace will create a dynamic network that will simplify breaking into the general market for up-and-coming brands. It will give emerging brands the ability to publish their listings, including their information, images, and pricing, and distribute them to merchants in real time.

"GreenDropShip's Shopify app makes it easy to start, grow, market, and manage a retail operation with services optimized for reliability and a superior shopping experience for consumers," said GreenDropShip co-founder and CEO Allen Kaplun. "Now that we also have a partnership with Stripe, we are proud to be able to make transactions between vendors and merchants on our upcoming marketplace as secure and convenient as possible."

The platform is powered by AI-driven search to seamlessly match merchants around the world to the natural products and services their consumers are looking for.

"The upcoming marketplace gives emerging brands in the natural products space an opportunity to showcase their line directly to our ever-expanding base of online merchants," said Kaplun. "This is a potential target market neither side would have connected with otherwise."

GreenDropShip is scheduled to be released in late October/Early November. Vendors interested in selling on the marketplace can pre-register by visiting https://greendropship.com/vendor-intake/.

About GreenDropShip

GreenDropShip is a US-based supplier with thousands of natural and organic products from specialty, gourmet, and premium brands. This extensive selection includes groceries, vitamins, supplements, baby products, beauty and body care items, and household supplies. GreenDropShip also supports data integration and marketplace fulfillment orders with its extensive base of online merchants.

To learn more about GreenDropShip, click here.

View original content:

SOURCE Greendropship