NEUBERGER BERMAN MAINTAINS TOP PRI ASSESSMENT SCORE OF 5 STARS ACROSS ALL ASSET CLASSES

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, announced that the firm has once again earned the highest possible score across all asset classes in UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) assessment report of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) integration efforts. This marks the third consecutive year of assessment in which Neuberger Berman earned the highest possible scoring across all categories. This year the PRI adopted a new, more stringent assessment methodology.

Neuberger Berman earned 5 Stars across every asset category in which it reported and rated above the median in every category. In addition to scoring the best possible ranking across all asset classes, the firm also obtained the highest possible score in PRI's new private debt category and its overarching Investment & Stewardship Policy.

Categories include:

Module Star Score Median of all

reporting

signatories Investment & Stewardship Policy 5 Stars 3 Stars Direct - Listed equity - Active quantitative - incorporation 5 Stars 3 Stars Direct Listed Equity – active

fundamental – incorporation 5 Stars 4 Stars Direct - Listed equity - voting 5 Stars 3 Stars Direct - Fixed income – SSA 5 Stars 3 Stars Direct - Fixed income – Corporate 5 Stars 3 Stars Direct - Fixed income – Securitised 5 Stars 3 Stars Direct - Fixed income - Private debt 5 Stars 4 Stars Indirect - Private equity 5 Stars 3 Stars

"We are pleased that Neuberger Berman has been recognized with top scores across all categories in the PRI's 2021 assessment. This reflects the work of hundreds of colleagues across the firm for whom ESG analysis represents a portion of their responsibilities. Neuberger Berman is committed to offering our clients a choice of investment strategies to meet their objectives, including those that incorporate financially material ESG factors, as well as Sustainable and Impact strategies," said Jonathan Bailey, Head of ESG Investing at Neuberger Berman.

Further details on the firm's comprehensive approach to ESG can be found in the 2021 ESG Annual Report and at the ESG Investing web experience at www.nb.com/esg .

The United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in integrating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. For more information, please see www.unpri.org

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,500 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Neuberger Berman is a PRI Leader, a designation, since last assessed, that was awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. In the 2021 PRI Assessment, the firm obtained the highest possible scoring for its overarching approach to ESG investment and stewardship, and integration across asset classes. The firm manages $418 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2022. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

