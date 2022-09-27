Omron Automation Americas hosts nation-wide event, OPEN 2022 focused on delivering next generation technology solutions to automation professionals

Omron Automation Americas welcomes partners and customers to its Proof of Concept Centers across the United States. This multi-location, multi-day event is a forum for customers to access leading-edge technical information, application knowledge and industry insights to lead their digital engineering transformation.

HOFFMAN, Ill., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading automation solution provider, Omron Automation Americas, continues to demonstrate its commitment to customers and their automation needs with their event, OPEN 2022. Hosted at four Proof of Concept Centers, customers will have access to the technologies, resources, and best practices that make for integrated, intelligent and interactive solutions that enable sustainable business success.

Omron (PRNewsfoto/Omron Automation Americas) (PRNewswire)

This two-day event allows customers to participate in live and virtual sessions designed to stimulate discussion around the creation of advanced solutions. Omron and industry experts will cover a diverse array of technical and educational topics including control, safety, motion, vision, robotics, and IIOT.

Technology developers will provide access to Omron's exclusive range of hardware, software and solutions during hands-on demonstrations. Participants will experience first-hand highly advanced intelligence capabilities that solve the immediate market needs of labor shortages and productivity improvements while addressing the future of automation coexisting with the global environment. OPEN 2022 will allow customers to find the right solutions to increase profitability, reduce risk and achieve sustainability excellence.

Connect with Omron industry experts to discover market trends, discuss manufacturing issues and learn the best-in-class automation solutions.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

Contact: amy.wang@omron.com

OmronOpen event 2022 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omron Automation Americas