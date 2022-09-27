Veristor Partners with SANS Security Awareness to Deliver Employee Security Awareness Training

Companies Collaborate to Strengthen Organizations' First Line of Security Defense – End Users

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a trusted provider of transformative business technology solutions, and SANS Security Awareness, the global leader in providing security awareness training, today announce that Veristor has become a certified provider of SANS Security Awareness' comprehensive suite of products to enable a data-driven approach to cybersecurity training for an organization's end users.

"Researchers from Stanford University found that as much as 88% of all data breaches are caused by an employee mistake," said Daniel Martin, Principal Security Consultant, vCISO, Veristor. "This shows that end users are the most critical vulnerability gap in today's enterprise. Yet if properly trained, they can also be the most resilient security defense – a human firewall. Together with the experts from SANS Security Awareness we are helping customers guard their environments with an army of well-trained employees. With proven training to spot and act when suspicious activity arises, users can take an active role in preventing the growing wave of cyberattacks."

The SANS Security Awareness suite of dynamic multilingual computer-based training, games, phishing simulations, and engagement materials teach vital security behaviors to effectively manage human cyber risk. With different training styles to match different corporate cultures, employee comprehension levels, and learning preferences, SANS Security Awareness training equips workforces to recognize and prevent current cyberattacks, including work-from-home threats. The platform delivers valuable metrics to measure the effectiveness of each program, and customization features to tailor training to meet specific organizational needs."

With some groups requiring even greater specialized training, in addition to addressing core human behavior risk topics, SANS Security Awareness also offers secure development and coding techniques, understanding NERC CIP compliance requirements, and handling Industrial Control Systems (ICS) incidents.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with the cybersecurity experts at Veristor to provide the SANS Security Awareness program to their customers," said Brad Stilling, Director of Global Sales for SANS Security Awareness. "Regular awareness training is an essential activity for organizations looking to ensure security and compliance. When employees feel informed and empowered to recognize and address cyber risks, they can protect the organization. With SANS Security Awareness, Veristor customers are now better positioned to detect and prevent cyber-attacks."

For organizations starting their awareness training journey, Veristor delivers a SANS Human Risk Insight assessment to identify program cost reductions, eliminate unneeded staff training, and create risk metrics to baseline and benchmark an organization's human cyber risk. Request a pre-assessment consultation here.

The SANS Security Awareness training solutions are now offered as a part of Veristor's suite of security solutions that are designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation security technology. For more information visit: https://veristor.com/it-security/.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

Veristor, which recently announced a merger with Anexinet, is a leading provider of transformative business technology solutions that helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at veristor.com.

About SANS Security Awareness

SANS Security Awareness provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to easily and effectively manage their human cybersecurity risk. SANS Security Awareness has worked with over 1,300 organizations and trained over 6.5 million people around the world. The SANS Security Awareness program offers globally relevant, expert authored tools and training to enable individuals to shield their organization from attacks and a fleet of savvy guides and resources to work with you every step of the way. To learn more, visit www.sans.org/security-awareness-training

