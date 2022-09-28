Brex Announces New Integration With NetSuite to Help Businesses Optimize Spend Management

Enhanced integration includes 15 new features to accelerate and automate financial data.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brex announced a new, expanded integration with NetSuite, the leading integrated cloud business software suite.

Brex and NetSuite together now give businesses better control over their finances by providing real-time visibility into all financial data synced across both platforms. The integration streamlines the flow of spend management data into one centralized place, helping finance and accounting teams be more efficient, close their books faster, and ensure data accuracy so they can make the right financial decisions.

"Thanks to the deep integration, there's no risk of having something in our ERP that's not in Brex or vice versa. We're not just automating—we're driving company-wide visibility and control," said Katherine Spillane, Assistant Controller at Avenue One, an innovative prop-tech scale-up that provides a full-suite Single Family Rental (SFR) service platform to institutional investors. "We're now saving 10-15 hours on data reconciliation every month with Brex and NetSuite."

With this new integration, businesses now have the ability to:

Close the books faster with multiple export options - All transactions, including credit card, rewards, reimbursements, collections and more, can now be exported directly to NetSuite as journal entries, credit card transactions, and CSV. This helps businesses close their books faster by making reporting easier and cleaner. Users gain real time visibility into all spend, including transactions, and are able to reduce data entry errors and better detect fraud.

Automate, customize, and have increased control of spend data - Finance teams can now customize data across all fields, including category mapping, spending rules, and more for a consistent view across NetSuite and Brex.

Manage multiple entities - Customers can now seamlessly sync their NetSuite transactions across unlimited entities, whether they be domestic or international, letting finance teams close the books faster.

Support a continuous close - Businesses can maintain an accurate and real-time view on spend with automated categorized data syncs, saving most finance teams 30+ hours per month.

Connect in minutes - Users can integrate their Brex - NetSuite data in minutes.

Manage by exception - By using Empower's trust-and-verify approach, businesses can manage their employees' expenses by exception flagging out-of-policy or duplicate expenses that are under review.

Doug Adamic, Chief Revenue Officer at Brex said, "High-growth and digital-native companies that operate globally have been looking for solutions to help them streamline their spend management processes. Brex syncs seamlessly with NetSuite, so customers can manage budgets, corporate cards, payments, spend management, procurement, travel, and more all in one place, enabling them to focus on growing the business faster."

To learn more about Brex's integration with NetSuite, visit www.brex.com/netsuite .

About Brex

Brex is a corporate card and spend management solution that drives 100% compliance with 0 receipt chasing in 100+ countries. Brex is easy to use and loved by the whole team, from founders to CFOs to accountants and employees. We make it easy to manage every aspect of spending, from the smallest purchases or the biggest procurements, no matter where employees live and work. Brex proudly serves tens of thousands of growing businesses, from early-stage startups to enterprise leaders, including many of the world's most iconic brands. Learn more .

