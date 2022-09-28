BRG COMMUNICATIONS NAMES MICHAEL SLOAN CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Agency Operations Veteran to Leverage Firm's Momentum and Drive Future Growth Strategy

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to capitalize on the firm's sustained growth and notable national recognition, while fortifying a foundation for agency transformation, BRG Communications hires Michael Sloan as Chief Operations Officer. As the first COO in the agency's more than two-decade history, Sloan will work closely with BRG CEO, Jane Barwis, to deliver on the company's mission by overseeing all operations including finance, human resources, office management, and internal communications.

Sloan, a proven operations and finance expert in the marketing and communications service industry, previously has held CFO and COO roles at several agencies including Ogilvy and Edelman. Sloan comes to BRG, a safety, health, and wellness focused agency, from JPA Health where he held the position of COO and was integral to in the firm's revenue growth of more than 60% between 2019 – 2021. Also, earlier in his career, Sloan worked alongside Barwis and members of the BRG executive team at Ketchum, successfully driving growth for the Southeastern offices.

"Mike and I were a strong team when we worked together in the past, have remained in touch over the years and still have a like-minded approach to business. I have tremendous respect for his experience in the industry, strong track-record of helping agencies create infrastructure for growth, and his ability to anticipate economic trends to ensure the agencies he leads are prepared. With our solid performance momentum and future growth plans, it is the right time to make the move on this valuable addition to BRG," said president and CEO, Jane Barwis. "Our team is poised and ready to take BRG to the next level. With Mike at the helm of operations, I am confident that we will achieve our fullest potential."

Sloan's appointment to COO comes as BRG has achieved double-digit growth for two consecutive years, resulting in a more that 50% growth in revenue. The agency also recently celebrated BRG's 20th anniversary, was certified as a Great Place to Work®, and received industry accolades including being named 2022 Best Boutique Agency by PRSA with a Silver Anvil award.

"It's an incredible time to come onboard to support Jane's strategic vision for BRG and help create a strong infrastructure that supports the company's continued success," said Michael Sloan, COO, BRG Communications. "What attracted me to this role is the agency's meaningful focus on safety, health, wellness, and social issues, proven track record as an agency that has not only survived, but thrived, through some of the most challenging times in history over the past two decades, and the award-winning expertise of the leadership team and staff. I also look forward to an opportunity to work with those I know well, trust, and respect as industry leaders and peers."

ABOUT BRG COMMUNICATIONS

BRG Communications is a nationally recognized, woman-owned public relations agency. Founded in 2001, the firm is built on flexibility, functionality, and uncommon performance. We produce success for clients by forming strategic campaigns that address critical social issues, strengthen brand awareness and drive positive change. We support corporations, industry and professional associations and non-profits that address safety, health, wellness, and social impact. As BRG celebrates its 20th anniversary, the agency continues to stay focused on building a legacy of Communications for Better Living®.

