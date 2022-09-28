Spartan Launches Global Unbreakable Pass and Digital NFT

Pass Includes Access to More Than 450 Epic Events and a Unique Spartan 300 Memorial Opportunity

BOSTON, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan , the global extreme wellness and fitness brand with a 10+ million strong community, today launched the Unbreakable Global Pass, a digital non-fungible token (NFT) that grants access to more than 450 of the world's most epic trails, obstacle course races, fitness challenges, and cultural experiences in more than 45 countries around the globe. The Unbreakable Pass is the company's first truly global offering and is part of its mission to change 100 million lives by giving people around the world tools and equipment to train hard, eat healthy, and develop habits that lead to a life of constant progress.

The Unbreakable Pass immortalizes the modern-day warriors who fight every day to live extraordinary lives.

"The 300 legendary Spartan warriors who fought in the Battle of Thermopylae were focused on the here and now, and no monument was ever erected to their incredible cause," said Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena. "At Spartan, we are focused on the here and now, but we are also establishing our legacy and carrying it forward into the future. The Unbreakable Pass pays tribute to the brave Spartan 300 soldiers and immortalizes the modern-day warriors who fight every day to live extraordinary lives."

Spartan is issuing 15,000 Unbreakable Passes which are 100 percent sellable and transferable, and include access to unique benefits such as:

Spartan 300 Memorial: Original Unbreakable Pass holders will have their name live on forever through a first-of-its-kind statue that has been approved in Ancient Sparta on behalf of Spartan, paying homage to the Spartan 300. This 35-foot statue will have 15,000 stones circling around it in support of the statue, and each will have the names of the initial 15,000 pass holders. Joe De Sena , the founder and CEO of Spartan, plans to have his ashes buried under his stone at the site, and invites all Super Rare Unbreakable Pass holders to do the same.

Super Rares : Of the 15,000 NFT passes, there will be 300 Super Rares, which will give the pass holder a guaranteed nine years of global pass access. The Super Rare pass holders will be chosen at random, and have access to additional perks not available to other holders, including the option to have their ashes spread over the Spartan 300 Memorial after they pass on.

Annual Unbreakable Event: Unbreakable Pass holders will have the opportunity to attend this annual 3-day event where they will meet the founder of Spartan, attend live training sessions with some of the world's most elite athletes, celebrate the unbreakable Spartan community and feast together daily.

The Unbreakable Pass will provide access for up to nine years to all of Spartan's global events, guaranteeing the holder three years of global access up front, with the opportunity of two additional 3-year periods. In order to qualify for each additional 3-year period, the holder will need to attend all three Unbreakable Events in the previous three years.

The membership program includes access to every brand in the Spartan portfolio, including: Spartan Races (including championships), Tough Mudders (including World's Toughest Mudder ), Spartan Combat , Spartan Trail , DEKA , La Ruta mountain bike race in Costa Rica, HIGHLANDER adventure hiking, M20 paddleboard races, the Patagonia Run trail race, Peak Races (Woodsplitter, Bloodroot Ultra, Mount Sparta, Death Race, Camp Spartan, Snow Devil Snowshoe), Hurricane Heats and Agoges .

Unbreakable Pass holders will also have exclusive access to Unbreakable Merch drops and other VIP treatment and loyalty rewards. For more information about the Unbreakable Pass, visit here .

About Spartan

Spartan is the global extreme wellness and fitness brand with a 10+ million strong community. The company began hosting obstacle course race events in 2010 and has since grown into 45 countries, expanding far beyond its roots to become the world leader in endurance and action sports, and creating a new category of "Tough Fitness." Spartan creates transformational experiences, training products and content to help people, companies and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. The Spartan family of endurance brands includes Spartan Races , Tough Mudder , Spartan Combat , Spartan Trail , DEKA , La Ruta , HIGHLANDER , M20 , Patagonia Run , Peak Races , Hurricane Heats and Agoges .

For more information visit: www.spartan.com

