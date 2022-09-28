STARZ UNVEILS REBRAND FOR INTERNATIONAL STREAMING SERVICE STARZPLAY, NOW LIONSGATE+

LIONSGATE+ Branding Rolls Out in 35 Countries Alongside New Global Brand Look September 29th

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STARZ announced today that its premium international streaming service, STARZPLAY, will rebrand as LIONSGATE+ in 35 countries, coinciding with a new brand look with graphics package, rolling out globally tomorrow, September 29th.

The new brand look with graphics package, color palette and design elements will deploy in the U.S. and begin rolling out in the majority of STARZ's 63 country footprint. STARZPLAY will rebrand to LIONSGATE+ in 35 STARZ markets excluding the U.S. and Canada where it will remain STARZ. Brand names for STARZPLAY ARABIA along with South and Southeast Asia's LIONSGATE PLAY will also remain in place.

"We recognized the potential of the global OTT market early, and over the last few years we have built an incredible global streaming service, which has become a destination for audiences seeking premium, provocative programming," said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of STARZ. "Operating under LIONSGATE+ internationally brings a distinct and differentiated identity in an increasingly crowded international marketplace and builds on the brand equity in the Lionsgate name that our extensive research has proven is strong around the world. Even with the separation of STARZ and the Lionsgate studio business, the Lionsgate brand will continue to be valuable to the ongoing success of our international platform."

"Our commitment to deliver bold, curated stories where we push boundaries and defy expectations remains the same," said Superna Kalle, President, International Networks for STARZ. "We have built strong relationships with our viewers and look forward to continue providing them premium storytelling as LIONSGATE+."

LIONSGATE+ subscribers have access to a vast library of exclusive, premium content that includes original series premiering globally on the same day as the U.S. such as political thriller, "Gaslit," sumptuous period dramas in its Royal Collection including the upcoming series "Dangerous Liaisons," along with a series set in the universe of the blockbuster "Power" franchise. LIONSGATE+ is also home to Spanish language original series such as the critically acclaimed drama "Señorita 89," sci-fi thriller "El Refugio" and crime drama "Express," and offer some of the most sought-after first run series on television including the genre-bending series "The Great," and the action-thriller series "Gangs of London," plus a huge collection of blockbuster fan-favorite movies added to the platform every month.

STARZ established itself as one of the first U.S. linear channels to enter the global market upon launching its global SVOD service, now LIONSGATE+, in 2018 offering audiences access to bold, curated storytelling. Since its initial launch, coupled with its STARZPLAY Arabia joint venture, STARZ's global footprint has expanded into 63 countries throughout Asia, Canada, Europe, Latin America, MENA and South and Southeast Asia.

With the rebrand in effect, below is the breakdown of service names across the 63 countries where the SVOD has a presence.

LIONSGATE+ BRANDED MARKETS

Europe: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK

Latin America: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela

APAC: Australia and Japan

MARKETS WITH UNIQUE SERVICE BRANDING

Asia: South and South East Asia (Lionsgate Play)

North America: U.S. and Canada (STARZ)

MENA: All territories (STARZPLAY Arabia*)

*Joint venture between Lionsgate and local partners

About LIONSGATE+

LIONSGATE+ is the global SVOD service from STARZ available in more than 63 countries since its launch (fka as STARZPLAY) in May of 2018. The service offers best-in-class, non-ad supported, exclusive content anchored by first run original series from STARZ airing on LIONSGATE+ day-and-date with the US; paired with award-winning and critically acclaimed, acquired, first-run series; and a vast library of blockbuster feature films. In 2021, LIONSGATE+ strengthened its content offering by launching a slate of local language productions. LIONSGATE+ has partnered with highly renowned production companies in Chile, France, Germany, India, Mexico and Spain to create local original content offering global appeal. Through its dynamic distribution approach, LIONSGATE+ is available to consumers on a multitude of platforms including its direct-to-consumer app in more than a dozen countries; on global digital broadcast services, multi-channel video distributors, telecommunications companies; and other online and digital platforms across its footprint in Australia, Canada, Europe, Latin America, MENA along with South and Southeast Asia under the brand Lionsgate Play.

About STARZ

STARZ (www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company, is a leading global media streaming platform committed to delivering premium content that amplifies narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences. STARZ is home to the highly rated and first-of-its-kind STARZ app that offers the ability to stream or download STARZ premium content, as well as the flagship domestic STARZ® service, including STARZ ENCORE, 17 premium pay TV channels, and the associated on-demand and online services. In 2018, STARZ launched its international premium streaming platform STARZPLAY, now LIONSGATE+, to provide subscribers access to bold, curated storytelling. LIONSGATE+, coupled with the STARZPLAY ARABIA joint venture in MENA and Lionsgate Play in South and Southeast Asia, has a footprint that extends across the globe. STARZ and LIONSGATE+ are available across digital OTT platforms and multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, and telecommunications companies around the world. In February 2021, STARZ launched #TakeTheLead, a multi-faceted and innovative inclusion initiative expanding its existing efforts to improve representation on screen, behind the camera and throughout the company.

