BD, Heart to Heart International, NAFC and Henry Schein Cares Award Critical Lab Equipment to Six U.S. Free and Charitable Clinics

Public-Private Partnership Supporting Diagnostic Testing in Vulnerable Communities has Provided $2.6 Million to U.S. Clinics Since 2017 to Help Improve Patient Outcomes and Health Equity

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, in conjunction with Heart to Heart International (HHI), the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) and Henry Schein Cares, today announced that six U.S. free and charitable clinics will be awarded product-based grants worth a total of $360,000 to support point-of-care diagnostic testing in communities with underserved and at-risk patient populations.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Logo (PRNewsfoto/BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)) (PRNewswire)

The BD Point-of-Care, Enhancing Clinical Effectiveness (PoCECE) initiative will provide the clinics with laboratory equipment to evaluate patients and receive diagnostic test results while still onsite. The initiative focuses on diagnosing the most common health issues faced by vulnerable patients in underserved populations, including high cholesterol, diabetes, urinary tract infections, kidney disease, blood clotting disorders, liver disease, strep A, HIV, hepatitis C, flu A & B, RSV and pregnancy tests.

Recipients of the 2022 PoCECE grant are:

Agape Medical Clinic, Inc. - Weatherford, Oklahoma

Esperanza Center - Associated Catholic Charities, Inc. - Baltimore, Maryland

La Clinica Gratis of Community Initiatives, Inc - Greenwood, South Carolina

Viola Startzman Clinic - Wooster, Ohio

Premier Mobile Health Services - Fort Meyers, Florida

The Free Clinics - Hendersonville, North Carolina

The grants include a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA)-waived point-of-care test system consisting of instruments and tests, as well as clinician training and technical support provided by BD employee volunteers to help ensure proper setup and use of equipment.

The PoCECE initiative launched in 2017 and has supported 27 U.S. clinics in 20 states with product and cash donations totaling $2.6 million. With this year's grant, more than 16,500 patient visits are expected to be positively impacted through enhanced diagnostic capabilities.

"This program and partnership with BD, NAFC and Henry Schein fit wholly within Heart to Heart International's mission to improve health access for people in need across the United States," says Kim Carroll, HHI CEO. "By utilizing this laboratory technology, clinics can deliver timely lab results and are ultimately able to positively impact the diagnoses and health care for thousands of people in underserved communities throughout the country."

Ellen Rafferty, senior manager of Social Investing at BD said, "The recipients of this year's grant are actively working to advance the health of their communities – most notably for those patients facing health and social challenges that may not otherwise have reliable access to health care services. This partnership with HHI, NAFC and Henry Schein helps further BD's commitment to advancing access to quality, equitable health care, and continues to be an essential means of providing funding and resources to these hard-working clinics."

Nicole Lamoureux, NAFC president and CEO added, "The NAFC is grateful that through the continuation of this important program and support from BD, HHI and Henry Schein more free and charitable clinics will be able to increase access to care as they continue addressing health disparities facing their communities. About 2 million medically underserved people receive health care at the 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics throughout the country, and a large percentage of those patients are dealing with chronic diseases that require laboratory testing for diagnosis and monitoring. This program allows grantees to address social determinants of health that are barriers to care for their patients by enhancing their onsite capabilities and, in turn, improving health outcomes."

"Integrated models of care, especially within and among primary care providers, is key to a better future of health care," said David Kochman, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Henry Schein. "We believe simple, inexpensive, and broad testing with timely results are a key asset to delivering on this promise. With deep knowledge of the diagnostics space, we understand the value that point of care lab equipment delivers to meet the needs of patients in our country, and we are pleased to join with BD, HHI, and NAFC to support participating clinics."

The BD Point-of-Care, Enhancing Clinical Effectiveness initiative is funded by BD and implemented by HHI in conjunction with the NAFC and Henry Schein. For more information about the 2022 winners of BD Point-of-Care, Enhancing Clinical Effectiveness grant, visit Heart to Heart International.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 75,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo.

About Heart to Heart International

Heart to Heart International is a global health organization. Since its founding in 1992, HHI has delivered medical aid and supplies worth $2 billion to more than 131 countries, including the United States. HHI responds to crises and natural disasters both domestically and internationally by supplying medical relief and mobilizing volunteers. HHI broadens access to healthcare with medical education opportunities and laboratory standards training in the U.S. and in Haiti and also works with U.S. safety-net clinics to increase their capacity by providing medical equipment, supplies and volunteers that are vital to operations. The organization is a Charity Navigator 4-Star charity, a BBB Accredited charity, and is on the "Philanthropy 400". HHI is a founding member of the Partnership for Quality Medical Donations (PQMD) and is a member of National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD). For more information on programs and ways to get involved, visit hearttoheart.org & find HHI on Facebook.

About the National Association of Free & Charitable Clinics

National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) is the only nonprofit 501c (3) organization whose mission is solely focused on the issues and needs of the medically underserved throughout the nation and the more than 1,400 Free and Charitable Clinics that serve them. The NAFC has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar and a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator. Founded in 2001 and headquartered near Washington, D.C., the NAFC is working to ensure that the medically underserved have access to affordable quality health care and strives to be a national voice promoting quality health care for all. For more information about the NAFC, please visit www.nafcclinics.org.

About Henry Schein , Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

Media : Investors : Jessica Offerjost Francesca DeMartino BD Public Relations SVP, Head of Investor Relations 201.258.0964 201.847.5743 jessica.offerjost@bd.com francesca.demartino@bd.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)