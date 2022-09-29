InventHelp Inventor Develops Way to Prevent Snakes/Rodents from Entering a Toilet (SGM-172)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple device to prevent snakes, rats and other rodents from entering the bowl area of a toilet," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the TOILET SNAKE / RODENT PREVENTOR. My design eliminates the need to remove the entire toilet fixture from the floor for installation."

The patent-pending invention prevents snakes, rats and other rodents from entering a toilet fixture through the sewage system. In doing so, it also allows for conventional flushing. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SGM-172, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

