MP Biomedicals, LLC launches new line of well-characterized antibodies, antigens, and ELISA kits to advance SARS-CoV-2 research

MP Biomedicals, LLC launches new line of well-characterized antibodies, antigens, and ELISA kits to advance SARS-CoV-2 research

Monoclonal antibodies specific and potent against a variety of SARS-CoV-2 protein domains

Wide selection of high purity SARS-CoV-2 recombinant proteins

Robust and optimized ELISA kits to quantify SARS-CoV-2 virus-triggered human IgM/IgG

IRVINE, Calif. , Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MP Biomedicals, LLC has recently expanded its portfolio of COVID-19 related research products to include a wide selection of highly pure SARS-CoV-2 recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies specific and potent against a variety of SARS-CoV-2 protein domains, and high-quality ELISA kits to quantify SARS-CoV-2 and the virus-triggered human IgM and IgG antibodies.

MP Biomedicals launches new line of SARS-CoV-2 related antibodies, antigens and ELISA kits to advance COVID-19 research.

The disease COVID-19, caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus infection, continues to impact public health on a global scale. With new variants rapidly emerging, it is critical that scientists have access to the latest research tools. MP Biomedicals' extensive line of SARS-CoV-2 research products are fully validated to ensure quality and performance to help advance COVID-19 research.

"Our new collection of COVID-19 related research products is another big step towards our goal of providing researchers with innovative, quality solutions," said Dr. Xiao-wei Wang, Immunology Product Manager, MP Biomedicals. "We will continue to expand our portfolio and offerings to do our part in addressing the current needs of the scientific community."

To learn more about MP Biomedicals' COVID-19 research products, please visit www.mpbio.com/sars-cov-2-research.

*For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

MP Biomedicals is a global company with headquarters in California and regional offices across the globe. The company offers a diverse portfolio of life science products, fine chemicals, and diagnostics used in industries ranging from basic research to clinical diagnostics and pharmaceuticals. Over the past 50 years, MP Biomedicals has provided quality tools and expert services to assist its customers in making breakthrough discoveries and achieving scientific excellence. Visit our website, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

View original content:

SOURCE MP Biomedicals LLC