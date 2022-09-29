Tom's Watch Bar, the country's new super sports bar concept, announces completion of a $30M fundraising and construction of 8 new Super Sports Bars in ultra-high traffic locations

DENVER, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom's Watch Bar announced today a $30M fundraising and partnership with Sagard Credit Partners for a structure that provides a unique platform for growth. Tom's Watch Bar currently has five existing super sports bars with eight new super sports bars in construction. Stephens Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Tom's Watch Bar in the transaction. Tom's Watch Bar is owned by SIF Partners which provided the initial equity capital.

Tom's Watch Bar | All The Sports. All The Time (PRNewswire)

The company stated that the capital is earmarked to grow new units across the country and continue investment in the collection of data and technologies in the rapidly growing and evolving world of consumer sports entertainment.

"Tom's Watch Bar is excited for the opportunity to partner with Sagard Credit Partners for the continued growth of our innovative sports bar concept, with the goal of making every seat the best seat in the house. We are proud to bring our unique combination of screens, drink and food to eight more locations in the U.S.," said Tom Ryan, CoFounder of Tom's Watch Bar.

The company is currently negotiating 10 other LOIs for new Tom's Watch Bars slated for the second half of 2023 and early 2024.

The next Tom's Watch Bar Grand Opening is expected to be in mid-October 2022 in downtown Minneapolis, one block from the Target Center, home of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx and two blocks from Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins and on the Minneapolis skyway system.

About Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports watching entertainment experience. Promising "All the Sports, All the Time," Tom's Watch Bar's highly curated sports programming is the best place to watch: NFL Football, NBA Basketball, WNBA Basketball, NHL Hockey, MLB Baseball, NCAA Football, NCAA Basketball, MLS Soccer, Championship and Bowl Games, Men and Women's World Cup Soccer, UFC Fights and Boxing, European Soccer including EPL English Premier League and Liga and even emerging obscure and outrageous sports. Tom's Watch Bar's central oversized "stadium" screen, surrounded by hundreds of high-definition screens provides 360-degree viewing, making every seat at Tom's the best seat in the house. Sports fans have the option to enjoy premium sound or personalize their sound and listen to the play-by-play for their favorite game. It's the perfect place for fans to cheer with other fans, follow their fantasy players and follow any sports bet.

Tom's Watch Bar is a great choice for any sports watching occasion. With its combination of 360-degree indoor viewing room, indoor/outdoor bar and expansive patios with plenty of screens, Tom's Watch Bar is a perfect choice for all sports fans, groups, and private parties.

With dozens of taps, Tom's Watch Bar offers a wide array of domestic, imported, microbrew and craft beers, all available in Tom's Signature 40 oz two-handed stein, making Tom's Watch Bar the best sports bar for beer lovers. Great craft cocktails and an approachable wine list, by the glass or bottle, rounds out Tom's Bar menu.

Tom's Watch Bar's menu features high quality versions of traditional sports bar fare coupled with contemporary options to satisfy any and every hungry sports fan including serving some of the best chicken wings in the business.

In addition to great viewing, sound, drinks and food, the game time energy and excitement at Tom's Watch Bar are like no other. Tom's offers games, contests and prizes during the games for the entire crowd, making every game at Tom's a party. Including virtual Top Golf Swing Suites where Tom's Watch Bar's guests can play over 10 different sports with their party. For more information, visit www.tomswatchbar.com .

About Sagard

Sagard is a multi-strategy alternative asset manager with offices located in Canada (Montreal, Toronto, and Calgary), the United States (New York, Florida) and France (Paris), and the United Kingdom (London). Sagard looks to generate attractive investment returns by matching investment opportunities with flexible capital solutions and pairing business builders with teams that have deep industry knowledge. Sagard develops long-term partnerships and empowers the growth of its investments through a well-established global network of portfolio companies, limited partners, advisors, and other valued relationships. Today, Sagard invests across five asset classes – venture capital, private equity, healthcare royalties, private credit, and real estate.

About Stephens

"Stephens" (the company brand name) is a leading family-owned investment firm that includes Stephens Inc. (member NYSE/SIPC), Stephens Investment Management Group, LLC, Stephens Insurance, LLC, Stephens Capital Partners LLC and Stephens Europe Limited (Registered office: 12 Arthur Street, London, EC4R 9AB, Registered number 8817024), which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. © 2022 Stephens. For more information, visit www.Stephens.com .

Brooks Schaden

917-951-2160

bschaden@sifpartners.com

Tom Ryan

303-589-6154

tryan@tomswatchbar.com 303-589-6154

