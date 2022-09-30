TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Innovation in Automotive Smart Factory

TeamViewer to provide Hyundai Motor with industry-leading enterprise Augmented Reality (AR) platform and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities

Partnership will help Hyundai Motor develop an intelligent manufacturing platform and enhance productivity, accuracy, and worker safety in a smart factory

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced a partnership with global mobility solutions provider Hyundai Motor Company to digitalize business operations and manufacturing processes for Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore (HMGICS).

TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor Company will cooperate to maximize digitalization benefits in HMGICS' smart factory using TeamViewer's Augmented Reality (AR) platform, which includes Mixed Reality (MR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. The platform will support assembly, maintenance, quality management, logistics, client experience projects and workforce training. The two companies will conduct joint research and development (R&D) activities in AR-powered smart factory operations, immersive digital experience for frontline workers and AI support for a future automotive factory. Overall, the partnership will drive increased productivity, accuracy, speed, and safety of frontline production workers. To leverage these benefits for the industry, the two parties will also pursue global joint marketing of smart factory and enterprise AR technology.

"We are pleased to have TeamViewer as a key technology partner for digital transformation in building a smart factory," said Hong Bum Jung, Chief Executive Officer of HMGICS. "Developing an intelligent manufacturing platform is an important part of Hyundai's strategy to lead the future mobility industry. We are continuously innovating the overall mobility value chain, which includes presenting a vision for a future mobility smart factory. We expect the partnership will further accelerate our transition to smart factory and enhance its efficiency."

Sojung Lee, President of TeamViewer Asia Pacific, said: "We are excited to collaborate with Hyundai Motor Company in digitalizing manufacturing processes and building an automotive factory of the future. As digital transformation has accelerated on the shopfloor, there is a growing need for AR solutions like TeamViewer Frontline that helps optimizing manual work processes in industrial environments. Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor Company will further solidify our position as an enterprise software provider with specialized solutions for the manufacturing industry and it will strengthen our role as a leading player in the Industrial Metaverse space."

HMGICS, the Group's test bed and a global open innovation hub, aims to develop new EV business models, forge innovative partnerships, produce mobility products, and develop the Group's intelligent manufacturing platform to revolutionize the overall mobility value chain.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 620,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs around 1,400 people globally. In 2021, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 548 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation into a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. The company invests in advanced technologies such as robotics and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) to bring about revolutionary mobility solutions, while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of sustainable future for the world, Hyundai will continue its efforts to introduce zero emission vehicles equipped with industry-leading hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies. More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at: http://worldwide.hyundai.com or http://globalpr.hyundai.com

