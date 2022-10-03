5WPR Co-CEOs Join Judging Committee for 2022 Public Relations Today MVP Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today that Co-CEOs Matthew Caiola and Dara A. Busch have joined the judging committee for the 2022 Public Relations Today MVP Awards.

In its second year, the 2022 Public Relations Today Most Valuable Post Awards will select submissions from across ten websites including Human Resources Today, B2B Marketing Zone, eLearning Learning, and Public Relations Today, and nominate a variety of articles across five categories. Caiola will judge the Crisis Management, Media Relations, and Branding categories, and Busch will judge the Communications, Media Relations, and Other categories.

"We are thrilled to be included as judges for the 2022 Public Relations Today MVP Awards," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We look forward to reviewing the submitted articles to determine the provided valuable, and actionable insights for the industry."

"We are excited for the opportunity to review and determine which articles had the greatest impact on the industry this past year," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Narrowing down all of the nominations to the finalists will not be easy, but we look forward to the process, and to ultimately awarding deserving work."

Finalists will be announced on November 11, 2022. Once announced, voting will open to site readers. Winners will be announced on December 14.

