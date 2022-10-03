Federal Signal Completes Acquisition of TowHaul Corporation

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all the assets and operations of TowHaul Corporation ("TowHaul"), a leading manufacturer of off-road towing and hauling equipment, for a purchase price of $46.1 million, subject to post-closing adjustments. The signing of the purchase agreement was previously announced on September 7, 2022.

"We are thrilled to complete the TowHaul acquisition, and strengthen our position as an industry-leading, diversified industrial manufacturer of specialized vehicles for maintenance and infrastructure markets," said Jennifer L. Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The acquisition creates a platform that can serve its global customer base with a broader range of world-class products and solutions and provides opportunity for long-term value creation through operational improvement and organic growth initiatives."

The Company expects the acquisition to be accretive in 2023.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: www.federalsignal.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains unaudited financial information and various forward-looking statements as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements regardless of new developments or otherwise. Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those stated. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: direct and indirect impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated government response, risks and adverse economic effects associated with emerging geopolitical conflicts, product and price competition, supply chain disruptions, work stoppages, availability and pricing of raw materials, cybersecurity risks, risks associated with acquisitions such as integration of operations and achieving anticipated revenue and cost benefits, foreign currency exchange rate changes, interest rate changes, increased legal expenses and litigation results, legal and regulatory developments and other risks and uncertainties described in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

